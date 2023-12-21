Democrats’ Effort To Keep Trump off the 2024 Ballot Reflects Their Disregard for Democracy

Democrats can’t stop trying to stop Donald Trump from running for president. They’re obsessed with stopping him. It’s in their DNA.

They refuse medications for their Trump derangement syndrome. They do not want an actual November election. They’ll subvert any constitutional or even institutional process to keep Mr. Trump from running.

And the more they try, the less savvy they look. And the less savvy they look the more voter sympathy builds for Mr. Trump. I don’t think any of us have seen anything like this. Ever.

The most recent of course is the Colorado Supreme Court made up of seven Democrats ruled that Mr. Trump be disqualified under the 14th Amendment, drafted after the Civil War to apply to those who fought for the confederacy.

This is known as the “insurrection” charge. It will be overturned by higher courts. What’s so remarkable about these crazy Democrats is that Mr. Trump has never been convicted — no, wait a minute, he’s never even been charged — with any crime relating to insurrection.

Even Special Counsel Jack Smith, who works for Attorney General Garland, who works for President Biden, even they have not charged Mr. Trump with incitement or insurrection.

Let’s go back in time and revisit Mr. Trump’s actual speech on January 6th: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

“Peacefully and patriotically” is not insurrection. It’s called “free speech.” And on that topic, even if Mr. Trump believes that he won the 2020 presidential election, and he says so, that is called “free speech.”

That is the First Amendment. That is not only not insurrection — it’s not a crime. He may be right, or he may be wrong, but in our free country, he is allowed to say so. And he is permitted to run again.

Here’s the great Alan Dershowitz on this: “in the sixty years I’ve been practicing and teaching law, I have never seen a decision that’s so antidemocratic and so unconstitutional.”

Here’s eminent constitutional professor, Jonathan Turley: “It is an anti-democratic opinion and it could set us on a course that would be incredibly destabilizing for our system.”

These crazy 14th Amendment insurrectionist charges to keep Mr. Trump off state ballots have been tried in nearly three dozen states across the country. But as of this writing, except for the liberal justices in Colorado, wiser heads have prevailed elsewhere and a bunch of the dumb charges were thrown out.

Oh, by the way, if the insurrection disqualification were ever upheld, then Colorado Republicans will change their bylaws and move to a caucus system, which will then nominate Mr. Trump. They are a common sense bunch.

And of course Mr. Biden chimed in today to say Mr. Trump supported insurrection. So Joe, why didn’t your Attorney General bust Mr. Trump for that? Or your special counsel? Here’s a thought: because there’s no case.

The Democrats’ disregard for the law has spread over many other issues. The law says protect America’s sovereignty but the Democrats favor open borders with over 10,000 illegals streaming into America every day.

The Supreme Court says Mr. Biden has no executive authority to cancel student loans, but he’s doing it anyway.

The Supreme Court also ruled that the EPA did not have the legal authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, but the Bidens were doing it anyway.

And, by the way, pay-for-play influence peddling and international bribery are forbidden under the law. Yet evidence is mounting that the Biden family ignored those laws too.

More generally, far-left liberals have always disregarded the law. They are government command and control advocates.

And the so-called ‘deep state’ and their left-wing masters, will break any law in order to achieve their socialist economics and their woke culture. Including breaking our democracy into a thousand pieces.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.