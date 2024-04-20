Democrats, Frustrated by Elections and the Inconvenience of Legislating, Seek To Subvert Democracy Itself

Liberals don’t want Donald Trump to be elected president again — so they are side-stepping the democratic process and using the legal system to attack him.

The American left is tired of the democratic process. Its members don’t want Donald Trump to be elected president again — or to even give the American people the option to vote for him. So, they are side-stepping the democratic process and using the legal system to attack him.

Democrats want you to buy an electric car, so they are using excessive executive power to force automakers to limit gas-powered vehicle production and remove your ability to choose. Meanwhile, 66 percent of Americans prefer gas-powered vehicles.

They want to erase religion and historic values from American society, so they are imposing extreme social ideology in academia in the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Yet, 88 percent of Americans think colleges and universities should focus on teaching students how to think — not what to think.

Democrats insist on ignoring or skirting current immigration law, allowing many millions of people in the country illegally and sheltering them in so-called sanctuary cities. Meanwhile, eight in ten Americans oppose illegal immigration — and believe local police should be able to check immigration status of people they arrest. Nearly 60 percent of Americans say local authorities should be able to arrest people for being in the country illegally.

The list goes on. At America’s New Majority Project, we have been documenting the unpopularity of the American left’s agenda for the last six years.

The common thread is that Democrats are frustrated by the political process of elections, and the governing process of legislating, because they want to impose deeply unpopular policies on the rest of America.

In many cases, they have decided to use lawfare to undermine, weaken, and ultimately bankrupt their targets. Their view is that they can make lawsuits — and judgments — too expensive to fight. This way, they can shape public policy, punish their opponents, and impose change on the American people — all without bothering with the pesky democratic process.

A good example of this lawfare strategy is being waged by the American left’s climate activists. Taking a page from the European left, American climate activists have decided they can achieve their draconian, economy-crippling carbon dioxide reduction goals by simply suing the oil industry into oblivion.

Late last year, the State of California filed an enormous lawsuit against Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron, claiming the oil companies were responsible for the massive wave of wildfires that swept over the state in recent years.

California alleges the companies have known about the consequences of carbon emissions since the 1960s and intentionally misled the public. It claims the oil companies should foot the massive bill for rebuilding after the fires. Never mind that decades of the state’s wrong-headed forest management was a major contributor to the destruction.

Similar lawsuits are being filed — and in some cases won — in Montana, Oregon, and other states. They await rulings from higher courts.

The left is not being shy about its intentions. Actress and climate activist Jane Fonda said on Greenpeace’s “Fire Drill Fridays” video series that the lawsuits “are not just legal maneuvers. They are at the crux of a climate reckoning… Climate change can’t be stopped in the courts alone, but it is a battlefront that may be critical to our movement’s success.”

The climate police aren’t stopping there. The Harvard Environmental Law Review recently published a paper by two leftwing climate fanatics arguing that oil companies should be tried for homicide when people are killed by severe weather and natural disasters the authors say are caused by climate change.

Americans have an opportunity in November. They can reclaim their political power — or surrender more of it to a party that has lost interest in the democratic process.