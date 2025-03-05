Democrats Grimace and Jeer Trump During First National Address Since Return to Office

The protests on the left side of the aisle seemed to wear out even fellow Democrats, as lawmakers sat for celebrations of those murdered by migrants and the would-be assassin who targeted the president.

President Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress since returning to the White House stood in stark contrast to Democrats’ antics in the chamber, as lawmakers on the left side of the aisle jeered, booed, and held anti-Trump signs. Democrats also sat silently as the president honored the families of those who had been killed by migrants, held hostage abroad, and struck by bullets intended for Mr. Trump himself. Even as he celebrated two teenagers who aspired to be a police officer and an Army soldier – including a child brain cancer survivor – Democrats seemed unimpressed.

By the end of the speech, Democrats were facing fierce criticism on cable news and social media even by their fellow party members for failing to stand for the “real Americans” Mr. Trump and the first lady had invited to the chamber.

“I believe that my life was saved that day in Butler for a very good reason: I was saved by God to Make America Great Again,” the president declared after being heckled by Democrats for nearly two hours on Tuesday, referring to the nearly successful attempt on his life at Butler, Pennsylvania last year.

Before that, Mr. Trump grew increasingly combative over the course of the speech, culminating with a shot at Senator Warren, whom he has long referred to as “Pocohontas” for her past false claims of Native American ancestry.

President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 at Washington, DC. Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) applaud behind him. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Do you want to keep it going for another five years? Pocahontas says yes,” the president said of the Ukraine war, which he says he is now trying to peaceably end. The joke drew loud boos from the Democrats, and stern claps from Ms. Warren herself.

The protests began on Tuesday with Congressman Al Green, a Texas Democrat, who had to be removed from the House chamber after interrupting Mr. Trump’s national address just minutes after the speech began. The elderly lawmaker stood to yell at the president less than two minutes after he took to the podium, seemingly yelling about Republicans’ proposals to cut Medicaid.

Mr. Green was warned several times to cease his protests, though he failed to comply, leading Speaker Johnson to toss him from the room.

Before Mr. Trump began speaking, Democrats made clear that their protests would take place, but it appeared at first that such events would be silent. Lawmakers on the left side of the aisle sat stone-faced, motionless as the president made his way down the aisle to the podium.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) shouts out as President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 at Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Less than two minutes into Mr. Trump’s speech, however, Mr. Green stood in the middle of the chamber, waving his cane and yelling at the commander-in-chief. Speaker Johnson swung down his gavel, warning the Texas lawmaker to stop, though he did not. Several officers from the Sergeant-at-Arms’s office then descended on Mr. Green and escorted him from the room.

Other Democrats sat silently early on in the speech as Mr. Green was removed. Some of them held signs that read “false” or “that’s a lie” as the president continued speaking.

When the president was entering the room, Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury — a Democrat — held a sign that read, “This is not normal.” She was standing just on the edge of the aisle, meaning she could be seen on television while Mr. Trump shook hands. A Republican lawmaker, Congressman Lance Gooden, ripped the sign from Ms. Stansbury’s hands and threw it.

A few Democrats stood while Mr. Trump was entering, though none were interested in speaking with him. Senator Schumer, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, and Senator Markey were some of the only Democrats who were seen standing as the president walked through the chamber, though none of them made an effort to acknowledge or speak to Mr. Trump.

President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 at Washington, DC. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

As the speech went on, other forms of protest took shape. Democrats held signs that simply displayed the word, “FALSE.” On the other side of the placard that Democrats were holding was the phrase, “MUSK STEALS.” Others held up signs demanding that Medicaid be protected, though Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib brought her own prop — a whiteboard that allowed her to write customized messages as the president spoke. Those messages included, “That’s a LIE,” “Start by paying your taxes,” and “No King!”

Democrats’ attempts at silent protests seemed to fall flat, as they were largely silent for some of the president’s more lighthearted attempts to win applause. Democrats remained still as he announced he would rename a federal wildlife refuge for a Texas girl who was murdered by a migrant next year, and few applauded for the family of Corey Comperatore — the man killed when a would-be assassin opened fire at Mr. Trump last year.

“Corey is looking down on his three beautiful ladies right now and he is cheering you on. He loves you,” Mr. Trump said to Comperatore’s wife and two daughters — a dedication that drew no love from the Democratic side.

The president also celebrated the family of Laken Riley, a college student who was murdered by a migrant in Georgia, though once again, Democrats largely remained in their seats, with a relatively small number of them clapping.

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) holds a protest sign with fellow Democrats as President Trump address a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 at Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Last year, a brilliant 22-year-old nursing student named Laken Riley … went out for a jog,” Mr. Trump said. “Laken was stolen from us by a savage illegal alien gang member who was arrested while trespassing across Biden’s open southern border.”

“America will never, ever forget our beautiful Laken Hope Riley,” the president declared to Riley’s mother and sister who were in the House gallery. Democrats, as Republicans stood and applauded the family members, sat in their seats, staring straight ahead.

Less than halfway through Mr. Trump’s address, several Democrats stormed out of the room, removing jackets to unveil t-shirts with the word, “RESIST” plastered across their backs. Congressman Maxwell Frost, a Florida Democrat, was wearing a shirt that said, “No Kings Live Here.”