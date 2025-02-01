Democrats’ Hypocrisy on Birthright Citizenship

The Supreme Court will have the final say and will almost certainly interpret the 14th Amendment in Mr. Trump’s favor.

There must be a stronger word than hypocrisy to describe the press and Democrats’ reaction to President Trump’s legitimate and commonsense interpretation of the 14th Amendment and “birthright citizenship.” Section 1 reads: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Mr. Trump rejects the widely accepted interpretation that the 14th Amendment grants immediate citizenship to any child born on American soil, even if the child’s parents are in the country illegally. Mr. Trump believes the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, was designed to confer citizenship on newly freed slaves.

In fact, Senator Howard of Michigan, who introduced the amendment, said, “[The 14th amendment] will not, of course, include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers accredited to the government of the United States, but will include every other class of person.”

Mr. Trump’s opponents cry, “How dare Trump ‘unilaterally’ and by ‘executive order’ reinterpret the 14th Amendment?” Mr. Trump, they say, thinks he’s a king. He is “acting like a tyrant.”

The Supreme Court will have the final say and will almost certainly interpret the 14th Amendment in Mr. Trump’s favor.

Where were the “Trump is not a king” critics during the Barack Obama and Joe Biden presidencies?

In October 2010, President Obama said he lacked the power to grant protected status to illegal aliens. “I am president. I am not king,” Mr. Obama said. “I can’t do these things just by myself.”

Two years later, during his 2012 re-election campaign, he proceeded to act like a king. He issued the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to protect some 1 million illegal immigrants from deportation. Mr. Obama then protected another 5 million illegal immigrants from deportation under the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents program.

Days ago, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against DACA. Eventually, the Supreme Court will likely definitively decide that these programs exceed presidential power as Mr. Obama, who taught constitutional law, used to believe.

This brings us to President Biden and his student debt relief programs. In July 2021, Speaker Pelosi said, “People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power.”

Later that year, Mr. Biden provided student debt relief to hundreds of thousands of borrowers. Eventually, Mr. Biden forgave some $180 billion of student loans in total. In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled against Mr. Biden’s student debt relief. Mr. Biden simply crafted another debt relief program recently blocked by a federal court.

This brings us to DEI — diversity, equity, and inclusion. In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled against the use of race as a criterion in admission to colleges and universities, even if the goal is to achieve diversity. The court held racial preferences violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution, as well as Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Yet, Mr. Biden made DEI a goal of every part of the federal government, as did Mr. Obama.

Mr. Biden went even further. On his first day in office, Mr. Biden issued an executive order called “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.” Months later, Mr. Biden issued another DEI executive order that said, “As the nation’s largest employer, the federal government must be a model for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, where all employees are treated with dignity and respect.”

Mr. Trump in the first days of his second presidency nullified Mr. Biden’s DEI executive orders. Mr. Trump’s executive order revoked the “illegal DEI and ‘diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility’ (DEIA) mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the Federal Government, under whatever name they appear.”

Hypocrites in the press and Democrats denounce Mr. Trump’s “dictatorial” interpretation of 14th Amendment on birthright citizenship, but cheered Mr. Biden’s blatantly illegal and unilateral measures to protect illegal immigrants from deportation, to grant student debt relief and to inject race into virtually every aspect of the federal government.

It’s going to be a long four years.

Creators.com