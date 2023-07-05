Democrats in Congress Undermining President’s Bid To Make ‘Bidenomics’ a Selling Point

Biden administration officials are fanning out across the country this week in an effort to try to convince Americans to ignore their gut feelings about the state of the economy and embrace a more optimistic view that the president and his handlers have taken to calling “Bidenomics.”

There’s just one problem: Back home at Washington, Democrats in Congress are undermining that message in their efforts to extend or expand various anti-poverty programs for low-income Americans. To these Democrats, current economic conditions in the country are “savage,” and working-class Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

“We know what parents are facing today: the soaring cost of childcare, health care, housing — everywhere it seems like they’re getting squeezed,” a Democrat of Ohio, Senator Brown, said during a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing on expanding the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

At the same hearing, Senator Bennett raged about income inequality and the lack of economic mobility in America. People are working two and three jobs to make ends meet in his home state of Colorado, Mr. Bennett said.

“Parents are scraping by every single month — they can’t afford the rent in this savage economy,” he said. “They can’t afford to pay for food, they can’t afford to pay for childcare. It’s tragic. They can’t afford to work in America because it’s so expensive to pay for childcare, unlike in other countries in the world.”

The messaging, to say the least, is a little mixed. President Biden wants the country to believe that things are rosy and getting better. Inflation is half of what it was last summer, the administration says, and wages are climbing while unemployment remains near record lows. The stock market — as measured by the S&P 500 — has risen some 16 percent since Mr. Biden took office in January 2021, and the big spending programs passed early in his administration are starting to pay off.

Mr. Biden will undoubtedly ignore the fact that many of his claims are misleading when he travels to South Carolina Thursday to tout new investments in green energy projects there. Vice President Harris likely will as well when she is in Arizona the same day playing up water investments in tribal areas at the Gila River Indian Community. Ditto for the transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, who will be in Washington state boasting about infrastructure grants there, and the health and human services secretary, Xavier Becerra, who will be in Ohio talking up the administration’s efforts to lower health care costs for seniors.

While administration officials may have convinced themselves that the economy is humming along, they clearly haven’t convinced many Americans. Only three out of 10 Americans surveyed in an AP-NORC poll the last week in June described the economy as healthy. Even Democrats are skeptical. Nearly three-fourths of them approve of Mr. Biden’s performance overall, but less than two-thirds approve of the manner in which he has steered the economy.

Republicans have already started seizing on the disconnect between reality and wish-casting inherent in the Bidenomics messaging. They have pointed out that while inflation is down since last summer, it is still up considerably compared to when he took office. All those jobs he created, they say, are almost entirely positions recovered after the pandemic devastation, and most of them are in Republican-led states. The deficit reduction the president boasts about, according to the GOP voices, is really about paring back the massive government spending during his first two years in office for green energy projects, infrastructure projects, and pandemic relief.

Senator Grassley said on Twitter that he has been crisscrossing his home state of Iowa in recent days and that residents there aren’t buying the Bidenomics messaging. Gas prices remain in the stratosphere, he said, and food costs are gnawing away at many taxpayers’ monthly budgets. “I can tell you,” he wrote last week, “Iowans are feeling the stress of the Biden economy.”