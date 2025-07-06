Democrats, in ‘Crisis,’ Bet the Midterms on the ‘We’re All Going to Die Act’

What will the party do, though, if America fails to comply by self-destructing?

President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill is law, and Democrats are betting their chances for next year’s midterms on its failure. Polling low, lacking leadership, and with opposition their only message, the party isn’t considering what they’ll do if America fails to comply by self-destructing.

Senator Schumer, calling Mr. Trump’s law the “We’re All Going to Die Act,” is among those banking on disaster. A statement from his office on Independence Day warned of everything from firings to lost health care. “People,” he said, “will get sicker and die.”

“When,” Napoleon Bonaparte said, “the enemy is making a false movement, we must take good care not to interrupt him.” The quote, from an 1836 volume of “French Revolution,” has appeared in various forms, warning against interrupting an enemy when he’s making a mistake.

Democrats are confident that the maxim applies to Mr. Trump. Thursday on CNN, the Democratic strategist, James Carville, called the new law a “mass extinction event” for Republicans and said Democrats will “pick up more than 40 House seats” thanks to the cataclysm he’s sure will materialize.

Mr. Carville has made a habit of predicting that Mr. Trump will remove himself from the scene, offering soothsaying that’s pleasing to partisan ears. In late February, he predicted that the president would suffer a “massive collapse” in 30 days.

At Friday’s White House signing ceremony, Mr. Trump dismissed such acts of opposition as theatrics, saying Democrats “have a routine.” The word demonstrated the president’s knack for cutting remarks, reducing opponents to Vaudevillians performing slapstick.

Mr. Trump made sport of the eight-hour speech against the bill by the House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, saying he “didn’t know what he was doing there.” Expect Republicans to cast naysayers like Messrs. Schumer, Jeffries, and Carville as Chicken Littles next year if the sky doesn’t oblige them by falling.

So far in Mr. Trump’s second term, the stars are staying fixed in the heavens and many are twinkling brighter. Last week’s jobs report blew away forecasts. The unemployment rate dropped. Gas fell to its lowest price since 2020. Eggs are again affordable, inflation flat, and stocks booming.

Tariffs haven’t resulted in the inflation, layoffs, and shortages Democrats predicted, either. Instead, they’ve spurred new trade deals as Mr. Trump promised. His attack on Iran’s nuclear program, which critics said would result in dead Americans or even start World War III, led to a ceasefire instead.

Democrats keep digging political graves for Mr. Trump no matter how many times he refuses to be buried. They have no contingency plan should he defy expectations again with the Big, Beautiful Act. They’re doing little to address their party’s weaknesses — fundraising chief among them.

“Money,” the speaker of the California Assembly, Jesse Unruh, said, “is the mother’s milk of politics,” and today, his Democrats are going thirsty. According to June’s campaign filings, the DNC had $15 million on hand to start the month, 20 percent of the RNC’s $72 million.

“With the new fundraising report out,” the advisor to President Clinton’s 1996 reelection campaign, Douglas Schoen, tells the Sun, “it’s clear the Democrats lack not only a message or a messenger but also the resources necessary to effectively communicate with the American people.”

Only 35 percent of Democrats were optimistic about their party’s future in May’s AP-NORC survey. A Reuters/Ipsos survey two weeks ago found 62 percent of Democrats want to dump their leadership. In June, Quinnipiac found 70 percent of registered voters disapprove of the Democrats in Congress.

“The party,” Mr. Schoen said, “is in crisis.” Yet Democrats in power refuse to see things that way, insisting that it’s Mr. Trump who’s in trouble. That could help Republicans defy historical trends where the party holding the White House loses congressional seats in the midterms. Democrats have convinced themselves that Mr. Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill means that they can just to sit back and reap the benefits.