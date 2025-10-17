Democrats, Pandering to Young Voters With Talk of ‘Fortnite’ and Snoop Dogg, Overlook Conservative Groundswell Among Rising Generation

‘We’re at a crucial juncture in restoring our country to its wholesome values,’ says one young conservative activist, inspired by the legacy of Charlie Kirk.

BALDWIN, Pennsylvania — Collin Arthrell sat at a table filled with young people at a luncheon in a middle-class suburban Pittsburgh borough, dressed neatly in a suit with his curly hair neatly cropped.

Four years ago, you would not have seen this many young people psyched about voting in an off-year cycle. A lot of things have changed since President Trump’s reelection, though, including some profound cultural changes, from Mr. Trump approving United States Steel facilities to the gruesome murder of Charlie Kirk.

All around the luncheon were posters, photos and a display that let attendees touch hard hats, flame-retardant overalls, and even coke and steel. They all served as reminders of how much the U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel deal means not just to the Mon Valley suburbs in terms of stability but also to young people who are now keenly aware that they can have a future here, a stability that was missing for decades.

Many of the parents and grandparents in attendance were multigenerational steelworkers. This included the plant manager, Don German, for the Irvin Works in nearby Dravosburg, and executive vice president and chief manufacturing officer at U.S. Steel, Scott Buckiso, who began his career at the Clarion Works at the same time Mr. German did in the 1990s.

Mr. Arthrell, 15, did something you rarely see from a young person at these events. He walked up to the microphone at the podium to speak. “I am a sophomore, as well as the president of Club America TJ (Thomas Jefferson),” he said.

“First and foremost, I would like to express my gratitude to the West Jefferson Hills Republican community for inviting us here today. So thank you guys. I appreciate it. In 2018, I established a nonprofit organization called Collin’s Elves that focused on supporting military members through care packages, and since that time, I’ve distributed over 15,000 care packages worldwide,” he explained, eliciting gasps from the crowd.

“This journey has taught extraordinary lessons in leadership and has humbled me in recognizing everyday comforts we often take for granted,” he said.

“Following the tragic loss of Charlie Kirk, I felt a strong urge to bring people together and further his mission of truth. In the past few weeks, there was a significant effort required to get our clubs approved within the school district, and I’m thrilled to announce that as of last week, we succeeded, with over 60 students signed up to carry on,” he said.

Mr. Arthrell explained that Kirk’s work will never be forgotten, and young people will not waver in their commitment to the future.

“Together, this chapter holds a potential to accomplish remarkable things for the youth in our community. It will not only unite us as conservative students but also empower us to educate ourselves on truth and morals, enabling us to share this knowledge with others,” he said.

Mr. Arthrell said he was very affected by a commencement speech that Admiral William McRaven of the United States Navy delivered at the University of Texas, highlighting the significance of making your bed each day.

“He said every task, no matter how large or small, represents an achievement that contributes to our broader goals. Each goal sets a bench warrant for who we aspire to be and how we will advance toward our vision,” Mr. Arthrell said.

He added that while these tasks may sometimes prove challenging, they’re crucial for young people’s growth toward affecting change, improving themselves, and standing firmly on their beliefs.

“I stand before you today, uncertain of what this new chapter will involve, yet filled with hope. I sincerely hope that my fellow classmates and peers will come together to grow into confident and positive adults. We’ll educate ourselves and raise awareness about the realities of being a young conservative, steering clear of any false ideas,” Mr. Arthrell said.

Mr. Arthrell looked around at the crowd, in particular the young people at the front tables, and urged them to step up.

“We’re at a crucial juncture in restoring our country to its wholesome values, ensuring the future we can believe in, look forward to, and most importantly, feel proud of. We can take pride in the choices we make as I continue to make my bed each day. I will also encourage others to do the same, rather than allowing others to infringe upon our rights. We’ll learn to read the Constitution, not rewrite it,” he said.

Mr. Buckiso said he was blown away and also reminded everyone to continue encouraging young people to discover their purpose.

This event was just one of dozens, not just since Kirk’s murder but over the past year, where young people — particularly young men who have been lost over the past few years as our culture has demonized them — have become much more vocal in their conservatism. The shift began during the dark days of Covid-19, when early precautions turned into heavy control in their education and in our culture.

There are two forces at work here, and it’s a nuanced situation, so it’s easy to miss from 30,000 feet. The overall emotional and economic impact of U.S. Steel’s deal with Nippon Steel caused a collective sigh of relief among workers, retirees, and their children and grandchildren. There is high value given in places such as western Pennsylvania on retaining that connective tissue that allows you to have Sunday dinner with your parents and grandparents.

The other factor, of course, is the young people. As Governor Gavin Newsom plays video games and talks about “Fortnite” and Snoop Dogg to try to win back young people, he’s missing the fact that Mr. Trump didn’t win young people by doing any of those things. He won them over with a healthy dose of Vice President Vance, as well as by talking right to them and seeing that what they wanted was to know their “place” was going to be OK.

It’s the nuance that many top Democrats and their strategists have still failed to grasp.

