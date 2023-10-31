Democrats Prepare Plan To Circumnavigate Tuberville’s Hold on Military Promotions

‘Senator Tuberville is impacting our military readiness and disrespecting every American who wears the uniform,’ Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger says.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is picking a fight with Senator Tuberville over his extended opposition to approving military and defense department appointments and promotions. This comes even as Senate Democrats prepare to circumnavigate Mr. Tuberville.

On Sunday evening, the commandant of the Marine Corps, General Eric Smith, was hospitalized, reportedly after suffering a heart attack, according to a report by USNI News. General Smith is one of three generals confirmed since Mr. Tuberville began his blockade of military promotions earlier this year. According to a statement from the Marine Corps, Lieutenant General Karsten Heckl is now performing the duties of the commandant.

Mr. Tuberville has been blocking military and Pentagon appointments since early 2023 to protest the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing service members for their travel if they leave their states to receive abortions.

Mr. Tuberville says the policy violates the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funds from being used for abortions. The Pentagon maintains that the funds are not used for abortion, only to reimburse travel for service members who might not have agency over where they are stationed.

Mr. Smith’s hospitalization underscored the potential problems being caused by Mr. Tuberville’s obstruction of appointments and promotions. He is blocking about 300 appointments.

Ms. Spanberger responded to the news of Mr. Smith’s hospitalization, saying, “Our servicemembers deserve better.”

“In Congress, I represent the brave Americans who serve at Marine Corps Base Quantico,” Ms. Spanberger said in a statement. “Senator Tuberville is impacting our military readiness and disrespecting every American who wears the uniform.”

The exchange comes as Senate Democrats prepare to circumnavigate Mr. Tuberville in the Senate with a temporary rules change that would allow for the bulk of outstanding appointments to be pushed through.

“We need to break the Tuberville logjam on military promotions and confirmations that’s putting our national security at risk,” Senator Kaine said. “If Senate Republicans won’t stand up to him, then we should change Senate rules to get past his reckless blockade.”

To make the rules change, though, Democrats would need some Republicans to vote with them to reach 60 votes. Although Republicans have expressed frustration with Mr. Tuberville’s hold, it’s not clear that they’re willing to work with Democrats to go around him.

Mr. Tuberville reacted to the plan on Sunday, telling CNN, “It’s typical of this place” and saying Democrats “would rather burn down the Senate than negotiate.”

“This administration would rather burn the Senate down, and that’s what would happen,” Mr. Tuberville said. “If you change the rules of the Senate, then it lasts forever.”