Democrats, Refusing To Credit Trump’s Achievements, Hurl Themselves Onto Losing Side of Public Policy Questions

The unthinking haste of most prominent Democrats hurling themselves onto the losing side of public policy questions cannot be anything but a kamikaze fanaticism of the self-destructive American left, denied victory, to perish in electoral flames. They can’t resist aggressive championship of policy positions 75 percent to 90 percent of the people oppose. This clearly occurred over the apprehension and deportation of obviously undesirable illegal immigrants.

A good case can certainly be made that those who entered the country illegally, but have behaved sensibly, and are gainfully employed in useful work, particularly where they are raising a traditional family, should be given a fast track to normalize their status. Yet the Democratic penchant for supporting and sending their volunteer chief champion of criminals, the unfeasible Senator Christopher Van Hollen of Maryland, to take up the cudgels for the civil rights of violent sociopaths, is inexplicably foolish and implausible.

The hopelessly inept mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, defending rioters and vandals waving the flag of Mexico, which conspicuously does not wish the rioters’ return, encourages them to violate American criminal statutes as urgently as the antics of the mayor of Chicago, Brendan Johnson, and the communist Democratic nominee as mayor of New York, the slightly refined Jew-baiter Zohran Mamdani.

The puzzling question is why America’s greatest cities, where recently capable people have governed, are toppling like dominoes into the hands of such Democratic extremists. The latest example of this Democratic charge of the lemmings is their reaction to the president’s use of the National Guard to supplement police efforts to reduce crime at the District of Columbia, and his stated intention of doing so at Chicago as well. Even Washington’s partisan mayor, Muriel Bowser, has publicly thanked the president for the sharp reduction in violent and other crime that his intervention with the National Guard has achieved in her city.

One of the most conspicuous misjudgments of these prominent Democrat spokesmen is their ironclad refusal to recognize the triumph the president has achieved with his tariff policy. It may not exactly be a matter of “liberation” as he claimed, but it showed remarkable perception that he recognized that virtually every country in the world was not only exploiting arrangements that were disadvantageous to America, many of which originated as tangible incentives to wavering countries not to get too cozy with the Soviet Bloc during the Cold War.

Mr. Trump also correctly foresaw, unlike almost all authentic practicing economists and supposed trade experts, that nearly every country in the world would accept reduced profit margins on reduced exports to America rather than run the risk of effectively losing access to the world’s greatest national market. The notorious fact is that since shortly after the Civil War, America possessed almost every natural resource it needed and had a uniquely large and productive work force that could manufacture what it needed.

Tariffs were the principal partisan issue between the end of the Civil War and the rise of bimetallism 1868-1896), but only because Republicans wished higher tariffs to raise corporate profits and create more jobs and the Democrats sought lower tariffs for lower prices for the existing working class. It was always a somewhat marginal issue.

The desire of the Democrats to withhold credit from the president is completely understandable, but what is incomprehensible is their failure to recognize the effectiveness of his response to the shambles he inherited from them: A country over-indebted, over-taxed, with creaking social services, an intolerable rate of violent crime, failing public education, and a necessity to invest in its military to assure the defense of its legitimate national interests.

The policy prescriptions were to close the borders to illegal entry, deregulate, lower taxes, end the mindless Green Terror, and raise revenue by tariffs, on the correct supposition that foreigners would pay rather than to have their trade to the United States replaced altogether in many cases by reactivated American production. The result is an anticipated annual revenue increase almost entirely absorbed by foreigners, as inflation isn’t increasing, of approximately $500 billion, a flood of new revenue without reductions of private sector spending, saving, and income.

This has already reduced the trade deficit by approximately half since March and the fiscal deficit by between a third and two fifths versus 2021. And the traditional method of both parties in trying to reduce deficits: growing, the economy will be encouraged and accelerated because of the reduced need for public sector-financed deficit reduction.

It is so conceptually simple, it is remarkable that Mr. Trump, as with a number of other highlights of his political career, is almost the only person to see the utility of tariffs, as well as the unfair depletion of American manufacturing that preceded them. As in other areas, the president’s secret is to let America be America, and reap the reward politically and economically for himself and for the country.

The Democrats’ principal early leaders for their next presidential nomination are the gelatinous governor of the failed state of California, Gavin Newsom, the municipal jack-in-the-box who retarded the American transportation system, Pete Buttigieg, and the cackling airhead who said she would bring “fun” back to American politics, Kamala Harris. These three are the most unserviceable trio the Democrats have inflicted on the country since FDR’s famous repetitious mockery in 1940 of Republican congressmen “Martin, Barton, and Fish.” They were rarely heard of again.