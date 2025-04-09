Democrats Stake Out Tariff Positions in What Appears To Be the Beginning of a 2028 Shadow Primary

The Colorado executive says tariffs are ‘bad outright’ in response to Whitmer’s claims that they can be helpful for manufacturing.

With the risk of recession and inflation rising, Democrats considering presidential runs are staking out their positions on tariffs, with Colorado’s governor, Jared Polis, going after Governor Whitmer for her claim that tariffs can be helpful if done in a tailored way.

Mr. Polis said directly in response to Ms. Whitmer — widely seen as a potential 2028 frontrunner among the Democrats for president — that import taxes are always bad for Americans.

Ms. Whitmer delivered a speech at Washington on Wednesday about economic policy and what Democrats should fight for after losing to Republicans last year. In her nearly hour-long address, she defended the use of tariffs while condemning how President Trump has used it as a “hammer” this past week.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it — these last few days have been really tough for Michigan,” Ms. Whitmer said, going on to describe the substantial impacts it will have on the auto industry and other sectors of Michigan’s economy. She cautioned, however, that she understands the president’s “motivation behind the tariffs.”

“Here’s where President Trump and I do agree — we do need to make more stuff in America,” she said. “I’m not against tariffs outright, but it is a blunt tool. You can’t just pull out the tariff hammer.”

Mr. Polis responded directly to a video of Ms. Whitmer’s speech, saying that she was wrong to defend tariffs at all.

“The ‘tariff hammer’ winds up hitting your own hand rather than the nail. Tariffs are bad outright because they lead to higher prices and destroy American manufacturing,” the Colorado governor wrote. “Trade is inherently good because both parties emerge better off from a consensual transaction. While sanctions (Russia, Iran) can have a geopolitical national security role, it should always be considered eyes wide open that sanctions harm both ourself and others.”

Mr. Polis has long been a freetrader, dating back to his time in Congress and during his more than six years as governor. Like Ms. Whitmer, he will be term-limited out of office come 2027, which will free them both up to run for the White House should they choose to in 2028.

Even though he was a strong supporter of President Biden, Mr. Polis came out forcefully against the executive’s use of tariffs last year to slow imports of Chinese electric vehicles and solar panels. Mr. Polis called Mr. Biden’s tariffs “horrible” at the time.

“This is horrible news for American consumers and a major setback for clean energy. Tariffs are a direct, regressive tax on Americans and this tax increase will hit every family,” Mr. Polis wrote on X.

Another likely 2028 candidate, Governor Shapiro, has been knocking the Mr. Trump’s tariffs in recent days. “Pennsylvania business owners are worse off because of President Trump’s tariffs. It hasn’t been long, but it’s clear: this tax increase on Pennsylvania families and businesses is hurting our economy,” Mr. Shapiro says, highlighting the cost increases for restaurants and grocery stores in his state.