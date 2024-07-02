In the last week, the gigantic fraud of the Biden presidency has collapsed with dramatic suddenness. Since a debate format is not one that enables a participant to be praised for managing to read a teleprompter, and the debacle that was so complete that the Swiss cheese of the Biden entourage and those representing the supposed “huge reservoir of goodwill” that he enjoys among the Democrats, are left with the utter nonsense that Trump lied continually throughout the debate, and that his dishonesty is more odious than Biden’s cognitive enfeeblement. They say this even though, and because, almost everything that the current president did manage to say comprehensively in the debate was a fiction.

We see starkly the source of the great division in the country. The lies that the Biden campaign and the Trump-haters in general, and especially in the national political press, impute to the former president, are not, in fact Trump’s lies, but his refutations of the lies of his opponents.

The New York Times, Speaker Pelosi, the bilious pundits on autocue at MSNBC, all say the Trump lied about the last election, about urging an insurrection on January 6, 2021, about his complete bungling of the Covid pandemic, about inflation that was really caused by his mishandling of the Covid pandemic, about his refusal to accept Mr. Biden’s miraculous job creation performance, about his support of Nazis and Antifa in the Charlottesville disturbances of 2017, and about having described American war dead as “losers and suckers.”

In all of these, the lies are the work of Trump’s enemies. The tens of million of unsolicited ballots that were mailed out to a partially obsolete voters’ list in 2020 raised serious concerns about a Niagara of harvested ballots and the casting of unverifiable votes. The manipulation of voting laws could well have produced the 50,000 votes that, if switched in Pennsylvania and two of Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin, were all that was necessary to change the result of the election in the Electoral College. Even worse, courts at various levels in the swing states declined to adjudicate on the merits any of the lawsuits brought regarding the constitutionality of these changes to voting and vote-counting procedures.

That is why approximately half the voters believe that Trump was cheated in the last election, had no serious court hearing — unlike Al Gore in 2000 — and that the only remedy to what happened is to return Trump to the White House in a fair election.

He certainly did not promote an insurrection on January 6, 2021. None of the hooligans who vandalized the capital could be traced to him or his organization. Abraham Lincoln dealt with an insurrection; insurrections are not conducted by lunatics dressed as Wagnerian operatic characters or swaddled in American flags, unarmed, incoherent, and few in number wandering aimlessly around the Capitol. Trump contends that he warned Mrs. Pelosi and Mayor Bowser of Washington in advance that there was a security risk and they would not hear of it.

Trump was credited by Democratic governors such as Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo for his outstanding response to the Covid emergency. He is personally responsible for accelerating the development of the vaccine by at least two years. He was presiding over a full-employment economy when the pandemic broke out, and when he handed over the presidency to Mr. Biden, the inflation rate was about 1.5 percent and 18 months later Mr. Biden had managed to multiply it by six to more than 9 percent.

Anyone who listens to what the 45th president actually said about Charlottesville can discern that his point was that both those seeking to retain and to remove the statue of General Lee included good and sincere people. Trump is an alumnus of the New York Military Academy and has always been an impassioned supporter of America’s armed forces. He would never under any circumstances refer disrespectfully to America’s war dead and the existence of that allegation is indicative of both the desperation of his enemies and the unlimited perfidy of their ethics.

Since the Democrats have never had any substantive argument against Trump, they have had to rely on an unorthodox three-trench defense: massive and relentless mudslinging through their control of 95 percent of the dishonest national political press; a spurious legal offensive through a brazen partisan perversion of the justice system; and the manipulation of voting and vote counting procedures in key states.

Trump, in the encounter with Mr. Biden on Thursday evening, did effectively refute all of the so-called lies imputed to him above, leaving his badly defeated opponents wailing through the mindless claque of their press spigots that Trump had taken advantage of Mr. Biden’s limitations as a debater to rebut the principal lies uttered about him and that his replies were therefore obviously lies.

The decision of the Supreme Court on Monday severely curtailing the Democratic pseudo-legal campaign to disable and impoverish their opponent with a welter of nonsensical prosecutions, was a second heavy defeat in a few days for Trump’s enemies. Presidents Obama and Biden knew in 2016 that the intelligence agencies and the FBI had been corrupted and that they cooperated in the Clinton campaign’s attempt to put a farrago of defamatory nonsense into the press just before election day representing it as professionally researched intelligence.

They illegally tapped the incoming president’s telephones and made the preposterous charge that he had colluded with Russia to rig the election. When Trump asked the president of Ukraine whether the Bidens had committed any improprieties in his country, they impeached him, confirming the odious and possibly illegal influence-peddling operation that has since come to light. They co-opted 51 members of the intelligence community late in the 2020 campaign to describe Hunter Biden’s compromising laptop as “Russian disinformation.”

The Democratic administration is responsible for skyrocketing inflation, crime, and up to ten million illegal migrants; a self-punitive war on the oil and gas industry, higher taxes, colossal deficits, and strategic bungling in the world, highlighted by the flight from Afghanistan leaving huge numbers of Western loyalists to the barbarism of the Taliban along with $85 billion of military equipment.

The Democrats only claim to the presidency is the undoubted formidability of their sliming operation. They have given Trump a total immersion assault of smears and lawfare. They have replaced the old Donald Trump whom many found distasteful and boorish with an impressive underdog fighting gallantly and successfully against a shameful abuse of the electoral process.

They have made their opponent stronger and probably unstoppable and they have been exposed by the light of the thunderbolts of last week in their ghastly political and ethical infirmity. No matter what they do now, they are, deservedly, doomed.