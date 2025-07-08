Democrats, Violently Fighting ICE and the Border Patrol, Prove Themselves To Be the ‘Stupid Party’

Fortunately, the Border Patrol chief as well as the border tsar, Tom Homan, will not be deterred by the Democratic insanity.

Crazy people out there are actually shooting at Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

These agents are just trying to do their duty and uphold the law with respect to capturing and deporting illegals — especially those with criminal records, such as rape, or murder, or sex trafficking, or drug selling.

And unfortunately, as President Biden has let in about 15 million illegals, these worst of the worst criminal illegals are proliferating around the country.

They may be committing violence against border and ICE agents, but on top of that, recent events show that non-illegal lunatics are ambushing and shooting our law enforcement agents.

And now there’s evidence that the Democratic Party, or a number of Democratic politicians, are not unhappy about this shooting war against our border agents.

According to stories in the Daily Caller and Axios, Democratic constituents are making it clear they want lawmakers to take violent actions to combat Trump’s deportation policies.

And, surely, the level of rhetoric by left-wing Democrats, elected or unelected, bespeaks violence.

I’m not making this stuff up, folks.

Reports around the country are absolutely insane.

In McAllen, Texas, an active shooter with a rifle and tactical gear reportedly shot at Border Patrol agents yesterday.

Two police officers and a Border Patrol agent were injured, including one shot in the knee.

Fortunately, the Border Patrol quickly hunted him down and, shall we say, neutralized him.

This is utterly insane.

This is America. We don’t shoot cops.

Or — wait a minute — apparently, when it comes to deporting illegals, we now do shoot cops.

In another incredible incident, a police officer was shot in the neck outside the Alvarado, Texas ICE facility.

Multiple suspects are in custody.

And you have another incident.

Carnage breaking out at the Portland, Oregon ICE detention center, as a woke crowd tried to storm the holding cells, according to the Daily caller.

Meanwhile, Axios has reported that Democrats have been told to “get shot” for the anti-Trump resistance.

Here is how the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, summed it up in yesterday’s press briefing: “It’s hard to believe that anyone with morals in this country or decency would say such a thing.”

She added: “Obviously, the White House condemns that rhetoric and we condemn violence of any kind. This administration is simply trying to enforce our laws and we must be a nation of law and order. You cannot simply waltz across our border and live here illegally and expect to stay.”

Fortunately, the Border Patrol chief as well as the border tsar, Tom Homan, will not be deterred by the Democratic insanity.

Mr. Homan has warned that the ICE hate campaign may cause more bloodshed.

These border agents have to protect us, though.

It’s about safety, law and order, and national security.

And then, one more piece of insanity.

Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles skipped an event for Palisade Fire victims — in order to appear at an anti-ICE protest, where she started screaming that the Feds have no right to enforce the law at L.A.

That’s kind of what the mayor of Boston is saying.

Or the mayor of Chicago.

Or the wannabe Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who proudly boasts that he will defund the police.

Another stupid idea — from a stupid party.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.