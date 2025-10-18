Demonstrators Gather Across America for ‘No Kings’ Rallies Decrying What They See as Rising Authoritarianism

Republicans have preemptively dismissed the rallies as ‘Hate America’ protests dominated by Marxists and communists.

Demonstrators began assembling in cities and towns across America Saturday for what “No Kings” organizers expect to the largest mass protests against government policies since the beginning of the second Trump administration.

The organizers, a loose coalition of activist groups, labor unions and others, say frustration over an aggressive immigration crackdown, politically motivated prosecutions and other policies was expected to drive turnout well above the estimated 5 million people who took part in a previous wave of No Kings protests in June.

Among the earliest scheduled events is a 10 am “stationary rally” at the Atlanta Civic Center parking lot at Atlanta, hosted by the ACLU of Georgia, Indivisible Georgia Coalition and “partners from across the pro-democracy and pro-worker movement,” according to an organizer website.

The New York City protest, which organizers said “will be a march, not a rally,” was set to kick off at 11 am at Father Duffy Square at 47th Street and Broadway. Most of the other estimated 2,600 events across America were scheduled to begin in the late morning or early afternoon.

Organizers of the Atlanta event are casting their rally as a stand against the “chaos, corruption, and cruelty” of a president who “thinks his rule is absolute.” They say “musicians and culture bearers will stand with community, civic, and labor organizations to resist authoritarian takeover.”

Republicans have sought to preemptively discredit the protests as a fringe movement dominated by communists and Marxists, with Speaker Mike Johnson and others disparaging it as “the Hate America rally.”

“Let’s see who shows up for that,” Mr. Johnson said, listing groups including “antifa types,” people who “hate capitalism” and “Marxists in full display.”

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a Democrat, has countered by calling it “a love America rally” of “millions of people all over this country who believe in our Constitution, who believe in American freedom and are not going to let you and Donald Trump turn this country into an authoritarian society.”

President Trump, who was spending the day at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida, brushed off the protests in a Fox News interview Friday, saying “They say they’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king.”

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has warned about potential violence and ordered the deployment of the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety troopers to protect the state capitol at Austin.

That and other heated rhetoric surrounding the events has prompted organizers to warn rally-goers about the risk of a violent crackdown by federal or state forces.

An identical message on organizer websites across the country stresses that a “core principle” behind the No Kings events is “a commitment to nonviolent action.”

“We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events,” the sites say. “Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.”