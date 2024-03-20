DeSantis Says Democrats Sabotaged Their Own Voter Turnout in Florida Local Elections

Governor DeSantis says the decision not to hold a Democratic presidential primary ‘totally tanked’ Democrats’ turnout in the state.

Republicans celebrated local election wins in Florida on Tuesday after Democrats in the state canceled their top-of-the-ticket competition, likely depressing voter turnout by more liberal-leaning voters.

At a press conference Wednesday, Governor Desantis attacked state Democrats, saying that “They have a real serious habit of just doing dumb things.”

“Here’s the big takeaway from yesterday,” Mr. DeSantis said. “The Florida Democratic Party is like the best opposition party we could ever ask for. They canceled their presidential primary because they feared Biden may get embarrassed.”

Mr. DeSantis added “That totally tanked their turnout and that gave Republicans an ability to win[races] like the Delray Beach Mayor, like which has like not exactly been solid Republican territory.”

Mr. DeSantis was also on the ballot on Tuesday in his home state of Florida in the presidential primary. Mr. DeSantis enjoyed 4 percent support in Florida, coming in third behind President Trump, who won 81 percent of the vote, and Ambassador Haley, who emerged with 14 percent support. Both Mr. DeSantis and Ms. Haley bowed out of the contest weeks ago.

Wednesday, the Democratic Party chairwoman in the state, Nikki Fried, said at a press conference that the lack of a presidential primary didn’t affect down ballot races.

“If we were to win half of these elections with no primary on there, the Republicans should be very scared and very worried about November,” Ms. Fried said.

Ms. Fried added that “Without a statewide turnout machine to turn out more Democrats to be able to still compete, to retain our seats, to flip seats in a state where the Republicans continue to say is ruby red, then how are we competing and how are we winning? They’re just dead wrong on this narrative.”

Ms. Fried also defended the party not having a primary, citing the fact that the party did not have a primary in Florida when both President Obama and President Clinton ran for re-election.

On Wednesday, Republicans celebrated the aforementioned victory at Delray Beach, as well as wins on the city councils at Clearwater, Apopka, and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. On the other hand, Democrats in the state celebrated wins at cities like Boca Raton, Ocoee, and Pembroke Pines.

Mr. DeSantis, in his press conference, also defended Mr. Trump’s performance in the state primary, despite the fact he faced off against him in the primary election and that Mr. Trump received just 81 percent of the vote.

“[Ms. Haley] was a live candidate. People sent in mail ballots who maybe didn’t want Trump,” Mr. DeSantis said. “It wasn’t that he was uncontested, and so you have to think, our election in Florida goes like six weeks, so it wasn’t just yesterday.”

Mr. DeSantis said of Tuesday’s results, “I don’t think that was a ding on Donald Trump.”