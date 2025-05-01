Despite Trump’s $20 Billion Lawsuit, ‘60 Minutes’ Receives Emmy Nomination for Editing of Harris Interview

CBS News’ embattled news magazine program “60 Minutes” is being honored with 13 nominations in this year’s News & Documentary Emmy Awards. One of those nominations is not going to please America’s commander-in-chief.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled its list of nominees Thursday. Among the nominees was the episode “The Democratic Ticket” which featured the interview with Vice President Harris that has caused a multitude of headaches for CBS and Paramount executives because “60 Minutes” has been accused of deceptively editing a portion of Ms. Harris’ answer to boost her campaign.

The episode was nominated for an award for Outstanding Edited Interview.

In the interview, journalist Bill Whitaker asked the then-vice president why Israel did not appear to be listening to America’s advice about its war against Hamas. Ms. Harris’ full answer included what critics called a “word salad.”

In the version that aired during the “60 Minutes” broadcast, Ms. Harris responded, “We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.”

However, in a promotional version that was released on “Face The Nation,” Ms. Harris answered with a different response.

The decision to award “60 Minutes” an Emmy nomination could provoke the anger of President Trump, who has labeled the interview the “biggest scandal in broadcast history” and is suing CBS for $20 billion. He says the edits could have cost him the 2024 election.

The Harris interview editing also led a conservative law firm, the Center for American Rights, to file a news distortion complaint with the Federal Communications Commission.

That investigation and Mr. Trump’s complaint come as CBS’ parent company, Paramount, is seeking to merge with Skydance Media, which requires the approval of the FCC. The Trump-appointed chairman of the agency has said that the Harris interview and news distortion complaint could factor into the review of the Skydance deal, and until recently, discussions about the merger have been in limbo, pushing back the deadline for its completion by 90 days to July 6.

CBS News has previously defended the editing of the Harris interview and insisted the changes were made for time purposes. It also initially refused to hand over a transcript of the interview and only did so after Mr. Carr ordered it to.

While the Skydance deal has apparently been on hold, executives at Paramount and Skydance have reportedly come to believe that a way to ensure their merger is approved is to settle Mr. Trump’s lawsuit. The Wall Street Journal reports that Paramount executives have discussed paying the president between $15 million and $20 million to settle the lawsuit.

While mediation talks reportedly began this week, the prospect of a settlement has roiled the news division at CBS amid concerns that it would come with an apology to Mr. Trump, which the left-wing staff believes is unwarranted.

The outgoing executive producer of “60 Minutes,” Bill Owens, and the CEO of CBS News and Stations, Wendy McMahon, have said that an apology is a “red line” they will not cross, according to the liberal journalist Oliver Darcy.