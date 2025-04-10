The New York Sun

Despite Years of Inconclusive Research and Studies, RFK Jr. Promises To Find the Cause of Autism by September

The Health and Human Services Secretary has long blamed vaccines but recently backed off his stance.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Director of National Intelligence Gabbard, SBA Administrator Loeffler, Secretary of Health and Human Services Kennedy, Secretary of the Interior Burgum, Secretary of State Rubio, President Trump and Secretary of Defense Hegseth attend a Cabinet meeting at the White House April 10, 2025. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Thursday that the cause of the autism epidemic in the U.S. will be uncovered in a few months, despite years of research being unable to find one.

Mr. Kennedy made the bold proclamation during a cabinet meeting with President Trump on Thursday. “By September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we will be able to eliminate those exposures,” Mr. Kennedy said.

Mr. Kennedy said hundreds of scientists around the world are working together to find the cause. “We’ve launched a massive testing and research effort,” Mr. Kennedy said. “There’s got to be something artificial out there that’s doing this,” President Trump responded. “Something’s causing it.”

Scientists have been working for decades to try to find what factors might contribute to autism but the cause or causes remain unclear. Mr. Kennedy has long blamed vaccines for autism. He once claimed there was a link between the condition and a preservative that is used in vaccines. He later claimed MMR shots caused a spike in autism cases.

Dozens of major studies have found no connection between MMR vaccines and autism. During his confirmation hearing, Mr. Kennedy would not say that vaccines do not cause autism.

Studies have shown autism likely begins in the womb, before any vaccines are given to children. Mr. Kennedy said Thursday that the number of autism cases continues to rise and 1 in 31 children are now  diagnosed. He claims that it was 1 in 10,000 when he was a child although it is unclear where that number came from.

Autism wasn’t listed as a separate diagnosis until 1980,  the year Mr. Kennedy said the cases of the affliction began rising. The American Academy of Pediatrics only started recommending screening all children for autism during routine pediatrician visits in 2006.

There is speculation that autism rates have simply grown as doctors spend more time looking for it and diagnosing the condition.

LUKE FUNK
Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

