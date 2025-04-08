DHS Urges Immediate Self-Deportation for Beneficiaries of Biden’s Border App Program

Migrants who were granted the ability to temporarily live in America by using the Biden-era CBP One app have had their legal status revoked by the Trump Administration and told to leave the country “immediately.”

The online appointment app, used by nearly 1 million people since January 2023, allowed users to remain in the country for a period of two years, with the ability to work under presidential authority called paroles, but those privileges were revoked in a termination notice sent to beneficiaries, according to The Associated Press.

“It’s time for you to abandon the United States,” read the email notice from the Department of Homeland Security that was reviewed by the news outlet. Those who received the notice on Sunday were urged to self-deport on the same app, which has since been renamed CBP Home.

Officials confirmed the termination notices, but did not specify how many were sent out.

“Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security,” DHS officials said in a statement, adding that parole authority, enacted in 1952, was used by Mr. Biden more than any other president in history and had “further fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history.”

The move is just the latest by Mr. trump to end and revoke temporary status that was granted under the previous administration.

Last month, DHS officials announced that the agency would revoke a different form of parole granted to over 500,000 people from the countries of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who flew into America at their own expense with a financial sponsor.

The Trump Administration also ended Temporary Protected Status for over a million migrants from Venezuela and Haiti, but that has been put on a temporary hold by a federal judge.