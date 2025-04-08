The New York Sun

Join
National

DHS Urges Immediate Self-Deportation for Beneficiaries of Biden’s Border App Program

Trump Administration Revokes Legal Status for Migrants Under Biden’s CBP One Program

AP/Fernando Llano
Venezuelan migrant Yender Romero shows the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app on his cell phone, which he said he used to apply for asylum in the U.S. on January 20, 2025. AP/Fernando Llano
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Migrants who were granted the ability to temporarily live in America by using the Biden-era CBP One app have had their legal status revoked by the Trump Administration and told to leave the country “immediately.”

The online appointment app, used by nearly 1 million people since January 2023, allowed users to remain in the country for a period of two years, with the ability to work under presidential authority called paroles, but those privileges were revoked in a termination notice sent to beneficiaries, according to The Associated Press.

“It’s time for you to abandon the United States,” read the email notice from the Department of Homeland Security that was reviewed by the news outlet. Those who received the notice on Sunday were urged to self-deport on the same app, which has since been renamed CBP Home.

Officials confirmed the termination notices, but did not specify how many were sent out. 

“Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security,” DHS officials said in a statement, adding that parole authority, enacted in 1952, was used by Mr. Biden more than any other president in history and had “further fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history.”

The move is just the latest by Mr. trump to end and revoke temporary status that was granted under the previous administration.

Last month, DHS officials announced that the agency would revoke a different form of parole granted to over 500,000 people from the countries of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who flew into America at their own expense with a financial sponsor.

The Trump Administration also ended Temporary Protected Status for over a million migrants from Venezuela and Haiti, but that has been put on a temporary hold by a federal judge.

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use