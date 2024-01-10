Did the President Know Hunter Was Going To Act Like a Damn Fool?

Biden père should tell his wayward son to crawl into a hole for the next year.

If Hunter Biden thinks his spoiled-brat antics this morning in front of the House Oversight Committee is going to help his father get re-elected in November, think again.

People around the country watching news clips of his antics will just say: “this is a kid of privilege, spoiled because his father’s President, and somebody who thinks he’s above the law.”

Democratic House members from swing districts will undoubtedly be cringing at Hunter Biden’s disruptive antics. Hunter may think it’s very clever to mock the Republican Congress, but I suggest he think again, again.

He looks like a spoiled rich kid, which is what he basically is. And, of course, using his father’s influence for various pay-for-play schemes, and maybe bribery as well, has already put him in a very unfavorable political spotlight.

All alleged, but all under the microscope right now. His disruptive antics today may harden Republican votes to hold him in contempt of Congress. That could bring him closer to jail. He’s kind of lucky that they didn’t send the Sergeant-at-Arms after him and put him in jail today.

Last time he pulled a stunt, by speaking in front of the Senate instead of appearing for a House deposition, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sprung a leak by telling the White House press corps that Papa Joe Biden, that is President Biden, knew beforehand that his son would be a no-show for the congressional subpoena.

That could make him an accomplice to law-breaking. Did Joe Biden know his son was going to show up again today and act like a damn fool? That would make the President a two-time accomplice. I’d like to find that out.

Is this Hunter Biden’s version of Papa Biden’s democracy crusade? Disrespect Congress, give them the middle finger, set an example for lawbreakers? Joe Biden’s out-of-control son is not going to help Joe Biden get re-elected.

Now, personally, I favor sending President Biden into retirement. Yet I don’t think pro-reelection Biden supporters would love what Hunter Biden pulled this morning.

Hunter Biden has already been indicted — on gun charges and tax evasion charges. In Delaware and California. He may be facing additional charges for failing to register as a foreign agent.

And then, of course, the allegations of money laundering, wire fraud, and various criminal and civil iterations that go along with all of his so-called “investment schemes” in China, Russia, Ukraine, and elsewhere.

This is not what you would call an enviable record. This is not something an adult would want to advertise with even more bad behavior.

I’m sure some Democratic politicos would advise Hunter Biden to keep his head down and stay out of the news. Yet Biden Jr. is ignoring sage advice with his arrogant attitude and games.

President Biden should tell his out-of-control son to crawl into a hole for the next year — instead of promiscuously displaying his contempt not only for Congress, but for law-abiding Americans of all political stripes.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.