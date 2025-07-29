Diddy’s Legal Team Pushes for House Arrest at Music Mogul’s Miami Mansion While Awaiting Sentencing

‘Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct,’ his lawyers say in a letter sent to the court on Tuesday.

The legal team for disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs attempted to get its client released from jail and placed under house arrest at his posh Miami home as he awaits sentencing.

In a letter sent to the judge who over saw Mr. Combs’ trial, Justice Arun Subramanian, they made the case for releasing him from a Manhattan Detention Center, citing “exceptional reasons,” including that the statute used to convict the music executive “has never been applied to facts similar to these to prosecute or incarcerate any other person.”

“There has literally never been a case, like this one, where a person and his girlfriend arranged for adult men to have consensual sexual relations with the adult, long-term girlfriend as part of a demonstrated swingers lifestyle and has been prosecuted and incarcerated under the Mann Act. Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct.”

The lawyers also pointed out dangerous conditions at the jail and that Mr. Combs would not be a flight risk.

“Nor is a danger to the community or to any specific people,” the legal team writes in the letter to Judge Subramanian. “Given the undisputed facts that Mr. Combs voluntarily came to New York to surrender in this case in advance of his arrest, that he surrendered his passport to his lawyers six months before his arrest…and that he has now been acquitted of the Racketeering Conspiracy and Sex Trafficking Charges against him, there is no serious argument that he is a flight risk.”

On July 2, Mr. Combs received a mixed verdict in his criminal trial. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, while being acquitted of two sex trafficking charges and one count of racketeering conspiracy.

Diddy’s legal team proposed that their client should be released on $50 million bail and be allowed to stay at his home in Miami until his sentencing date.

Mr. Combs has spent over 10 months at the MDC. His lawyers initially attempted to secure an earlier sentencing date but eventually halted those efforts.