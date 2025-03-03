Diehard Trump Fans Turn on Bondi After ‘Epstein Files’ Debacle, Leading Her To Block Critics on Social Media

Conservative influencers who paraded around the White House grounds showing off white binders labeled “Epstein Files: Phase I” now say the stunt was a ‘nothing burger.’

Some of President Trump’s biggest fans are turning on Attorney General Bondi just weeks after she took her position because she has so far failed to release new information about the deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Ms. Bondi tried to shift blame to the new director of the FBI, and is now going so far as to block those critical of her on social media.

If one looks at Ms. Bondi’s social media accounts, her comment sections are flooded with Mr. Trump’s supporters saying she is responsible for the documents being hidden away, though she implied in a letter to FBI director Kash Patel that it was actually his agents at the Southern District of New York who are blocking her access. Beyond the federal officials, right-wing social media stars who initially backed Ms. Bondi are feeling the heat from fans, as well.

It all started when the White House invited a number of conservative influencers into the West Wing last week and handed out binders labeled “Epstein Files: Phase I” to those attending. Those binders were quickly discovered to only include information related to Epstein’s flight logs and his phone book — details that have long been public.

The backlash came quickly, leading Ms. Bondi to send a letter to FBI director Kash Patel, claiming that his agents at the bureau’s Manhattan office were withholding additional information about Epstein.

“I am also directing you to conduct an immediate investigation into why my order to the FBI was not followed,” Ms. Bondi wrote, demanding that Mr. Patel turn over the additional documents within 24 hours.

On Saturday, Ms. Bondi seemed to imply that she had not yet gained access to more documents, telling Fox News that the Justice Department “will have it in our possession” soon. Additional information has yet to be released, however, leading many pro-Trump influencers pointing fingers at Ms. Bondi.

“U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi … either knowingly lied to President @realDonaldTrump and the American people, OR, she never read the already public Epstein information that she said was ON HER DESK before she released it to the influencers at the White House,” wrote conservative commentator Laura Loomer. “Either of these disqualify her from serving as U.S. Attorney General.”

After Ms. Loomer’s criticism, Ms. Bondi blocked her on her personal account on MAGA world’s favorite social media platform, X. Ms. Loomer said it was because she was pointing out that Ms. Bondi was a registered lobbyist for the government of Qatar, and that she was the attorney general of Florida from 2011 to 2019 — a time period when Epstein was back to committing sex crimes in the state after his first stint in prison.

The blame game for the “Epstein Files” debacle has gotten so bad that people have even started betting online on the question of whether or not Ms. Bondi will end up releasing documents by the end of the week. As of Monday afternoon, just ten percent of bettors believed the attorney general would get it done by Friday.

A journalist considered the foremost expert on Epstein and his crimes, Julie Brown of the Miami Herald, who also wrote the book, “Perversion of Justice” about the sex trafficker’s history, says Ms. Bondi needs to look no farther than the FBI’s website to find additional information currently hidden from public view.

“If Pam Bondi wants to really release Jeffrey Epstein documents, she need look no further than the ones on the FBI’s own website, where more than 10,000 pages are blacked out,” Ms. Brown wrote on X, including a link to an FBI database of documents related to the Epstein saga.

The conservative influencers ushered into the White House last week had to walk back their claims that the “Phase I” binders contained any damning information. One conservative commentator, Liz Wheeler, posted a photo of herself on X holding up the binder, calling it an “exclusive” look at Epstein’s crimes.

Hours later, Ms. Wheeler had to walk that back, claiming that Ms. Bondi actually told all those influencers in a White House meeting that there was no new information in the binders, and that she would look further into the matter.

“The binders were not given to us at the White House under any pretense that they contained damning Epstein information,” Ms. Wheeler wrote. “A.G. Bondi was pissed. Because the deep state swamp creatures LIED to her & gave her the files in the binder, pretending the contents — yes, a nothing burger — were the complete Epstein documents.”