Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Reveals Same Aggressive Prostate Cancer Diagnosis as Biden

The comic artist and conservative commentator says he has months to live and refutes rumors that the former president had gotten an earlier diagnosis.

Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert character in his studio in Dublin, California. AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Creator of the comic strip Dilbert, Scott Adams, says he is battling the same aggressive prostate cancer as President Biden and only has months to live.

The outspoken conservative commentator made the revelation during a live stream on Monday.

I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. Uh, so I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones,” Mr. Adams said during the livestream. “But I’ve had it longer than he’s had it. Well, longer than he’s admitted having it. So, my life expectancy is maybe this summer.”

Mr. Adams also responded to the rumors swirling that Mr. Biden had not previously known about the cancer despite having top-level medical care and monitoring while in the White House.

“You might ask yourself, ‘Is it possible that he [Mr. Biden] was not showing signs in August of 2024, but that between then and now, that he not only showed signs but that it had spread to his bones,”” he said. “And the answer is, yeah, that’s possible.”

He also shared that he had unsuccessfully tried alternative treatments taking ivermectin and fenbendazole that he previously touted online.

“I was making a big deal online about the claims that ivermectin and fenbendazole are a cure for this exact condition. Well, in case you’re wondering, I did try that,” he said. “It wasn’t that I believed it would work, it was just that there wasn’t much downside risk. So, with my doctor’s blessing, he didn’t think it would work, of course. And it didn’t work at all.

Last week, Mr. Biden’s office announced that a “small nodule” was detected on his prostate during a routine physical examination, requiring further evaluation.

“On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the office said in a statement. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

