Disgraced Director Harvey Weinstein Calls In Favors At Cannes Festival From Prison

The imprisoned Hollywood mogul whose New York rape conviction was recently overturned, Harvey Weinstein, has reportedly been contacting acquaintances at the Cannes Film Festival, according to a new report.

Two sources have told The Wrap that Mr. Weinstein has been making phone calls from prison to friends attending the festival. He is also allegedly in contact with Alexandra Vino, an actress he was dating before his incarceration who was seen on a yacht in Cannes, assisting her with party invitations and connections.

Another source reported that Mr. Weinstein regularly texts a New York producer friend from prison. Further, one more individual stated that Mr. Weinstein maintains communication with former associates in France.

Juda Engelmayer, Mr. Weinstein’s spokesperson, denied the claims: “He doesn’t have a cell phone. It’s a prison pay-per-call phone. I can’t confirm he’s calling anyone in Cannes, but if so, he’s calling someone local and having that person add a call to France.”

Mr. Engelmayer also clarified Mr. Weinstein’s current situation: “He is in the West Facility on Rikers Island and does not have it easy. He and Alexandra are no longer together, and he is not helping her get into parties at Cannes.”

Inmates at Rikers Island, where Mr. Weinstein is currently held, have access to the Securus eMessaging program, which allows them to text under strict monitoring.

Former associates of Mr. Weinstein expressed disbelief upon hearing about his alleged communications. One former associate told The Wrap, “I cannot believe that is true.” Another called the news “incredible,” highlighting the lasting connections Mr. Weinstein apparently still has within the French film distribution sector.