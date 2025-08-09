Disney Settles, Suggests Future Projects With Actress Who Was Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’ After Sharing Controversial Posts

Gina Carano describes the deal as the ‘best outcome for all parties involved’ and says that ‘my desires remain in the arts.’

Disney has reached a settlement with actress Gina Carano, who accused the studio of wrongfully firing her from “The “Mandalorian” over her controversial social media posts.

The agreement was announced on Thursday and Disney’s production company, Lucasfilm, issued a statement saying the actress had always been “well respected by her directors, co-stars and staff” and had worked hard “to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect.”

Lucasfilm also expressed hope for “identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.”

Ms. Carano described the deal as the “best outcome for all parties involved” and added that “my desires remain in the arts.” The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

The settlement brings to an end a legal battle that erupted in 2024 when Ms. Carano sued Disney for wrongfully terminating her from the hit television show. Ms. Carano, who was widely praised for her performance as bounty hunter Cara Dune over two seasons on “The Mandalorian,” argued that the company unfairly fired her from the hit series because of her right-wing political views.

The actress, who has also appeared in blockbuster films, “Fast & Furious 6” and “Deadpool,” has long faced criticism from the left-leaning Hollywood community for her conservative political commentary, which she openly shares online. Things came to a head in 2021 when Ms. Carano shared a post on her Instagram story that likened hating people over political differences to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” Ms. Carano re-shared.

The post, which she later deleted, spread on social media like wildfire and critics joined in on a viral #FireGinaCarano hashtag. Amid the uproar, Disney’s production company, Lucasfilm, announced that Ms. Carano was “not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.” The production company added that the actress’s “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

According to Hollywood insiders, Lucasfilm had grown weary of Ms. Carano’s political commentary for some time and was “looking for a reason to fire her for two months.” The latest social media firestorm “was the final straw.”

In addition to the Holocaust post controversy, Ms. Carano had faced criticism for sharing anti-masking posts and was accused of transphobia, with some pointing to her social media bio, “beep/bop/boop,” as evidence of her mocking the use of gender pronouns.

Ms. Carano responded to her ousting by filing in February 2024 a wrongful dismissal and sex discrimination lawsuit against LucasFilm and its owner, Disney, who she claims retaliated against her after “she dared voice her own opinions” and “stood up to the online bully mob who demanded her compliance with their extreme progressive ideology.” Ms. Carano sought financial compensation for her untimely termination.

The actress’s plight was picked up by Elon Musk’s X, which offered to foot her legal bills. X’s head of business operations, Joe Benarroch, stated that the company’s decision to help Ms. Carano “seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination” was a reflection of “X Corp’s commitment to free speech.”

Mr. Musk, who identifies as a free speech absolutist, had vowed on X in August 2023 to fund the legal bill of anyone who was “unfairly treated” by their employer “due to posting or liking something on this platform.” He added: “No limit.”

Following Thursday’s settlement, Ms. Carano extended her “deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit.” She further thanked Mr. Musk and X “for backing my case and asking for nothing in return.”

Disney had tried, unsuccessfully, to have the case dismissed, arguing that the First Amendment grants the company “a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano’s speech.”

In a motion filed in April, Disney cited Ms. Carano’s decision “to publicly trivialize the Holocaust by comparing criticism of political conservatives to the annihilation of millions of Jewish people” as “the final straw.”

Disney also sought a stay of proceedings to temporarily halt the case as well as an interlocutory appeal which would prompt a higher court to review specifics of the case during litigation. Both motions were denied.