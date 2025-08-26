Divided DNC Punts on Israel-Hamas Resolution After Sometimes Tense Debate

A resolution calling for an arms embargo on Israel was voted down but the DNC chairman called for further study to try to seek a consensus.

Delegates at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting have beaten back a resolution calling for an arms embargo on Israel, but punted on any alternative resolution pending further discussion.

Following a sometimes tense debate Tuesday reflecting deep divisions within the party, the committee’s chairman, Ken Martin, withdrew a more moderate resolution reflecting existing party policy on the war, which includes a call for a ceasefire.

He said the party needs more time to study its position on the Israeli-Hamas war and to try to reach a consensus.

The arms embargo proposal was offered by 26-year-old Allison Minnerly, who represents Florida. She argued that the issue is important for younger Democrats and cited a recent poll that found that fewer than 10 percent of Democrats support the party’s current position on the conflict.

Ms. Minnerly said her resolution came after “consultation” with Palestinians and “many folks directly impacted by this ongoing humanitarian crisis.” She added that it was “straightforward and enforceable.”

But other members of the resolution committee had major problems with the proposal.

Harini Krishnan, of California, reminded members of the committee that Hamas is a militant group oppressing the Palestinian people.

“The way that this resolution is written, I think, I would like to see the onus of a ceasefire, not only with the right-wing Israeli government but with Hamas and it does not mention that,” Ms. Krishnan said.

Stephanie Beal, of Colorado, introduced an amendment to the resolution that added a call for the return of all hostages and limited the proposed embargo to cover only “offensive” weapons.

Otto Lee, from California, agreed that America must continue to supply Israel with defensive weapons.

“As a former boots-on-the-ground soldier sitting in Baghdad, I have faced these types of incoming missiles and attacks and this is very, very real,” Mr. Lee said.

Even before the meeting, an advocacy group within the party issued a statement saying it was “deeply troubled” by Ms. Minnerly’s resolution and warning it would sow division within the party and aid Republicans during the midterms.

“Shockingly, this resolution does not even mention the barbaric attacks of October 7 nor the terrorist group Hamas at all,” the Democratic Majority for Israel’s CEO, Brian Romick, said.

His statement said an arms embargo on Israel “will only prolong the war and extend the suffering.”

In the end, both Ms. Krishnan’s amendment and Ms. Minnerly’s original resolution were defeated on voice votes.

At that point Mr. Martin withdrew his own resolution, which had been unanimously approved earlier in the meeting, and which he said “calls for the clear and unrestricted flow of aid to Gaza.”

That aid “is absolutely essential and is the position of 44 Senate Democrats who signed a letter recently calling for a large-scale expansion in aid,” Mr. Martin said.

He added that his resolution recognized the “complexity” of the conflict in the Middle East and called for “a long-term peace through a two-state solution negotiated through direct, bilateral negotiations.”