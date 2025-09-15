Do We Really Need a National Price Fixing Committee for Interest Rates?

What if the Federal Reserve did not exist? Would there still be interest rates? Would there still be a bond market, a market in short term paper, banks paying interest on deposits and charging interest on loans, and the Treasury still issuing debt to investors? Would the interest rates still reflect the economic outlook? Did these things exist before the Fed was created in 1913?

The answer to all these questions is “yes.”

As the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee gets ready to meet this week, the press yet once again treats us to endless discussions about what this government committee will decide interest rates should be. How will it react to increasing inflation, employment issues, and White House politics? Should interest rates be changed by exactly one-quarter of one percent or by exactly one-half?

It is as if people have somehow come to believe that no one would know how to establish interest rates if the Fed didn’t tell them what to do. It seems like many people really believe that this committee somehow knows best what interest rates should be. The question to think about, though, is: Do you believe it?

Acceptance of this centralized price fixing is an odd and anomalous feature in a country that knows that markets using price signals produce vastly more efficient economic outcomes than government central planning can, in particular than the government can do in respect of fixing prices.

There is no doubt that for the government to set up a national price fixing committee is in general a really bad idea. No centralized committee, no matter how intelligent, experienced, and educated its members may seem to be, or how many computer models they may run, or how many economics Ph.D.s they employ, can possibly know enough to do this.

They cannot cope with how countless interacting factors, including the effects of innovation and entrepreneurship, are changing and adapting, or will change as unpredictable shocks occur and trends reverse, as expectations and hopes or fears about the future shift. In short, the Fed’s efforts, no matter how sincere, share with all attempts at government central economic planning the inescapable knowledge problem: the impossibility of the requisite knowledge ever being in one place.

This was intellectually demonstrated by Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich Hayek a century ago and has been confirmed by much sad experience since, from the continuous failure of socialist economies to the two government-promoted house price bubbles the United States has already undergone in the first quarter of the 21st century.

An example particularly relevant to the Fed’s meeting this week, and every time, is the unknowability of the “natural rate of interest.” The Fed must worry about how whatever interest rates it commands into being relate to the natural rate, mathematically written “r*” and pronounced “r-star.”

This is the theoretical inflation-adjusted rate at which the economy will operate at full employment and stable inflation, neither too stimulated nor too constrained. It is, according to the New York Fed, “a critical benchmark for central bankers.” Unfortunately for these price-fixers, it is a purely theoretical interest rate, which can never be observed.

Thus estimates of this “critical benchmark” are always uncertain. This fundamental problem gave rise to a great aphorism of Chairman Jerome Powell of the Fed Speaking of the uncertainties the central bank faces, and referencing the question of r-star, Mr. Powell was addressing the 2023 central bankers bash at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. With admirable candor and sharp wit, he told them: “We are navigating by the stars under cloudy skies.”

I think that deserves to be preserved in Federal Reserve lore right up there with William McChesney Martin’s famous line about “take away the punchbowl.” It concisely displays why we should pity the members of the Federal Open Market Committee as they meet this week.

They must know in their hearts that they do not and cannot know the economic and financial future, and that they thus cannot know what interest rates should be. Yet they must play their parts in a public drama on a world-wide stage. Based on what they do and say, all subject to deep uncertainty, a lot of money can change hands and large unintended results can occur. Yet “The show must go on.” Or must it? Do we really need a national price fixing committee for interest rates?