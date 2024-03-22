Dodgers, Padres Put on Show in Korea, as Drama Erupts Over News That Ohtani’s Interpreter Allegedly Stole Millions

Theft said to have been used to cover gambling debts by his interpreter, yet Ohtani keeps calm and gets another RBI by clobbering a long sacrifice fly.

Southern California’s two major league baseball teams opened their 2024 season this week at Seoul’s 15,900-seat Gocheok SkyDome in preheated 68-degree temperatures before sold-out crowds and Korean cheerleaders clad in T-shirts bearing the logos of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

The cheering reached a crescendo Thursday night in a 15-11 shootout that began with the Padres scoring five runs in the first inning, then staying tantalizingly ahead of the Dodgers for the rest of the game. While the fans were roaring their approval, few were aware of a wild drama surrounding the best known, most cheered superstar of the Dodgers, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Mr. Ohtani, newly acquired from Los Angeles Angels on a 10-year, $700 million contract, bore a burden that no one would have imagined — the news that his long-time interpreter had stolen millions of dollars from him to pay off gambling debts. Yet there was no sign of any lack of focus as Mr. Ohtani stroked two hits, including an RBI single and stolen base in the first of the two games.

On Thursday, Mr. Ohtani drove in a run with a long sacrifice fly. Others in the Dodger line-up did better, notably Mookie Betts, who hit a three-run homer and drove in two more runs with a double in the second game, but Mr. Ohtani seemed unfazed by the scandal surrounding him.

The Dodgers organization made certain no one came close to penetrating the bubble in which their costliest, most prized acquisition exists. There was no way to ask him about the accusations against the interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, whom the Dodgers let go Wednesday before Mr. Ohtani had come to the plate for the first time for real with his new club.

The American-educated Mr. Mizuhara, born in Japan, who has yet to be charged, has been a fixture in Mr. Ohtani’s life since he first interpreted for him seven years ago. His case, and their entire relationship, had to have been weighing on Mr. Ohtani’s mind. In the Dodger dugout Wednesday, he was gone by Thursday.

There’s no suggestion that Mr. Ohtani himself may have been gambling. Betting on baseball games earns anyone associated with major league baseball a lifetime ban from MLB.

Mr. Ohtani must have suspected his friend was deeply in debt from whatever he was betting on — said to have been soccer matches. Now it’s known Mr. Mizuhara had wired at least $4.5 million from Mr. Ohtani’s accounts to cover gambling debts to a bookie who ran an illegal operation. The IRS and FBI are investigating.

That’s not tarnishing Mr. Ohtan’s image among fans in Korea. The mere mention of his name drew spontaneous roars of approval from the SkyDome crowd, many of whom were wearing Dodgers shirts with his name on the back. Signs saying “Ghotani” were visible in the stands and among the throngs milling around outside.

In conversations with spectators, hundreds of whom had paid anywhere up to $1,500 for tickets before flying to Seoul from California, none seemed perturbed or even aware of the scandal as they enjoyed the comfort of a stadium heated to 68 degrees Fahrenheit while outside temperatures dipped to 40 degrees.

One of the cheerleaders during a baseball game at Seoul. Donald Kirk/The New York Sun

Fans could also focus on the cheerleaders — four young women and a cheermaster for each team leading them in K-Pop-style gyrations. Some suggested Koreans ought to export the cheerleading tradition to Major League Baseball. “Just what MLB needs,” a man who’d come from San Diego said, wedged into a row high above the infield. “Definitely will boost attendance.”

For the Dodgers, one new Japanese import was a supreme disappointment. That was pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who gave up all five runs to the Padres in the first inning Thursday as he made his major league debut after signing a 12-year, $325 million contract.

In Wednesday’s game, Tyler Glasnow, making his first start for the Dodgers after six seasons with Tampa Bay, found the cheerleaders“very electric” — and ready for export. “I hope we can adopt that back home,” Yonhap News quoted him as saying. “It’s great. It’s been really cool.”

Whatever Mr. Ohtani was thinking was not known. “I want to put on a very good show for everyone,” he said upon arriving, but he went silent after the news got out about an interloper whom he had trusted for years digging into his accounts.