Does Senator Lieberman’s Demise Signal the Death Knell for His Centrist ‘No Labels’ Movement?

The passing of the one-time Democrat who became an independent comes as the centrist group is struggling to find candidates to run on the No Labels line.

Does Senator Lieberman’s demise signal the death knell for a No Labels 2024 presidential ticket? A Democrat-turned-independent four-term senator from Connecticut, Mr. Lieberman was the founding chairman of the centrist third-party group. He died Wednesday after a fall at the age of 82.

The running mate to Vice President Gore in 2000 and a contender for Senator McCain’s running mate on the 2008 Republican ticket, Mr. Lieberman didn’t just talk the talk of bipartisanship and centrism. He lived it. He was the elder statesman that lent heft to No Labels’ effort — derided by politicos on both sides of the aisle — to field a “unity ticket” in 2024.

Now that effort, already facing the challenge of finding a candidate willing to run, is facing another setback. Mr. Lieberman was a leader of the 12-person “country-over-party” nominating committee to vet and choose the group’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

“He was a senator and statesman. He was the founding chairman and moral center of the No Labels movement. His unexpected passing is a profound loss for all of us,” a No Labels statement says. “Senator Lieberman leaves behind a void that cannot be filled.”

A No Labels delegate who would speak to the Sun only on the condition of anonymity describes Mr. Lieberman as “the glue of the organization.” The delegate says she is unsure where this leaves the candidate search or how it will affect the nominating timeline.

Mr. Lieberman’s passing comes at a critical time for the group. Governor Christie also announced Wednesday that he will not seek the No Labels nomination. The Washington Post first reported that Mr. Christie’s team polled a third-party run and concluded that there is no viable path to victory.

“I appreciate the encouragement I’ve gotten to pursue a third-party candidacy,” Mr. Christie posted to X. “While I believe this is a conversation that needs to be had with the American people, I also believe that if there is not a pathway to win and if my candidacy in any way, shape or form would help Donald Trump become president again, then it is not the way forward.”

Several other high-profile candidates have also declined to run with No Labels, including Governor Haley and former Georgia lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan. Senator Manchin and a former Republican governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, have also declined to run and distanced themselves from the group in recent months.

No Labels’ 800 delegates met virtually earlier this month and voted in favor of fielding a 2024 presidential ticket. The group’s polling that shows a path to victory for a centrist “unity ticket” all has a moderate Republican as president and a moderate Democrat in the vice-presidential slot.

No Labels also announced Wednesday that they have secured ballot access in Wyoming, bringing the total number of states in which the group has ballot access to 19. No Labels’ chief strategist Ryan Clancy tells the Sun the group expects to secure ballot access in all 50 states.

“Ross Perot at this point in 1982 hadn’t even started gathering signatures yet, and he ended up on all 50 states, so we’re very confident,” Mr. Clancy says.

While No Labels previously said they would announce the party’s ticket in early April, a letter from Joe Lieberman sent out two weeks ago revised the timeline to “later this spring.”

“If No Labels is unable to find candidates who meet this high threshold, then we simply will not offer our ballot line to anyone,” Mr. Lieberman wrote.