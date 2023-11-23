Shifting dog trends have resulted in only 281 wire fox terriers being registered by the UK Kennel Club so far in 2023 – a serious cause for alarm.

The wire fox terrier, a breed of dog made popular by Snowy in Hergé’s classic “Tintin” series of graphic novels, is experiencing a sharp decline in numbers across the United Kingdom – so much so that one expert warns of possible extinction.

According to the American Kennel Club, the wire fox terrier we know and love today first “took shape in the late 1700s, during the heyday of British fox hunts,” as a hunting dog. Today, however, the terrier is considered a “master show dog” as well as a “delightful” pet for a family. Generally weighing in around 16 to 18 pounds, the wire fox terrier is athletic, smart and loving. The dogs tend to live as long as 12 to 15 years and have been known to add a lot of personality to the home.

Visitors view an image of Tintin and Snowy at the immersive exhibition ‘Tintin, L’aventure Immersive’ at the ‘Atelier des Lumieres’ on October 20, 2022 in Paris. Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

In the 1940s, it was the enormous popularity of “Tintin,” the adventurous reporter always accompanied by his faithful dog, Snowy, that brought the breed to the apogee of its popularity, becoming the most popular dog in the United Kingdom in 1947. That year, the wire fox terrier saw 8,000 annual registrations with the U.K. Kennel Club.

But shifting dog trends have resulted in only 281 wire fox terriers being registered by the U.K. Kennel Club so far in 2023 – 21 percent fewer than this time last year. Kennel Club spokesperson Bill Lambert tells The Telegraph these numbers mean there is a “real danger” this dog could be lost forever along with many other dog breeds.

“There were just 27 vulnerable dog breeds a decade ago,” he said. “There are now another eight breeds either vulnerable or at risk, with the wire fox terrier sadly looking likely to join this growing list.

Jamie Bell, Steven Spielberg and other luminaries hold up toy Snowy’s at the premier of ‘TINTIN: The Secret Of The Unicorn’ World Premiere at Le Grand Rex on October 22, 2011 in Paris, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“We have such a rich diversity of breeds, so we urge the British public to find out more about the lesser-known breeds, especially those who are at risk of disappearing.”

As the breed’s predicament becomes more dire, fans of the wire fox terrier have been taking to X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, to share their concern. One woman wrote that her family “couldn’t even find one in our area when we were looking for a puppy.”

“This is very sad,” another X user wrote. “There aren’t many breeds of dog that I don’t like, but for personality, feisty fun, affection and a wonderful friend. I wouldn’t go past a wire haired fox terrier.”

Visitors view an image of Snowy at the immersive exhibition ‘Tintin, L’aventure Immersive’ at the ‘Atelier des Lumieres’ on October 20, 2022 in Paris. Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

“There definitely should be more of you fellows!” a different user added. “I met my first wire fox terrier at an arts festival 25 years ago and have been smitten ever since.”

In the United States, it’s unclear exactly where the wire fox terrier stands as far as extinction risk, but just last year it appeared right in the middle of the American Kennel Club’s “Most Popular Dog Breeds of 2022” list at number 102 of 199 breeds.