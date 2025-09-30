DOGE 2.0: Brought to You by Chuck Schumer

Because Speaker MIke Johnson got a clean continuing resolution through the House — meaning no spending cuts or increases — that gives Republicans the high ground in this episode.

Is this government shutdown going to be DOGE 2.0?

Sure looks like Senator Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are walking right into a DOGE-sized trap.

The Office of Personnel Management reports that DOGE 1.0 enacted firings or buyout incentives expected to result in 300,000 fewer federal workers by year-end.

But the DOGE-sized trap could very well mean that federal employees who administer unfunded programs during the shutdown, or people who work in projects that the president doesn’t like — well, instead of being furloughed, they will be fired.

There could be 50 such programs. There could be more than 50.

Republicans couldn’t get these people and programs terminated in the One Big Beautiful Bill legislation.

But in a shutdown, Mr. Schumer is going to hand it over to them on a silver platter.

Down through the years, Republicans have frequently lost these shutdown battles, so it looks like bad politics for the GOP.

However, because Speaker MIke Johnson got a clean continuing resolution through the House — meaning no spending cuts or increases — that gives Republicans the high ground in this episode.

And essential programs like Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits, and others will remain intact.

But here’s Mr. Schumer, with AOC, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren breathing down his neck, wanting to increase spending as much as $1 trillion with Covid-style expanded Obamacare, health benefits for illegals, and other parts of the perpetual Democratic wish list.

I don’t really want a shutdown myself, but gee whiz, if we’re going to have one — we may as well go right to DOGE 2.0.

After all, Elon Musk has reconciled with President Trump

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.