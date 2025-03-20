While Pam Bondi is laying down the law, our columnist finds Democratic leaders failing to condemn the violence against, say, Tesla owners.

Domestic terrorism — another huge political loser for the Democrats.

We know that the Democrats have no message to counter President Trump’s enormous political success.

And we also know that the Democrats are unable to connect with middle-class Americans, as long as they keep supporting biological males in women’s sports, transgender servicemembers in the military, antisemitism on college campuses, and other radical cultural issues.

Yet here’s a new one that is going to put Democrats even deeper into their graves: domestic terrorism.

Such as firebombing Teslas. Or “swatting” conservative commentators and journalists.

Today, Attorney General Bondi announced charges against three suspected Tesla arsonists as acts of domestic terrorism.

Call it the Bondi Bust.

Five Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at — a domestic terrorist event. Each attacker can face a penalty of between five and 20 years in prison.

Political violence is a nonstarter in America.

You might say that Democrats don’t necessarily support this wave of violence against Elon Musk. And perhaps not all Democrats do. However, I don’t see Democratic leaders jumping up and condemning the violence.

And while Ms. Bondi is laying down the law against domestic terrorism by rounding up and charging three individuals who allegedly used Molotov cocktails to violently attack Tesla properties, there are a number of other attacks on Tesla that, so far, have not been accounted for.

Recall reports of a number of Tesla charging stations that were set on fire. Presumably, Ms. Bondi and the FBI are looking into those violent acts as well.

This violence is all aimed at superpatriot Elon Musk, whose SpaceX just rescued two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut from outer space, where President Biden left them dangling without a single rescue promise.

This is the same Elon Musk who is the most brilliant technologist in the world.

This is the same Elon Musk who used to be the darling of the democratic left-wing climate crowd, who loved electric vehicles, and now they’re burning them down.

This is the same Elon Musk whose Starlink rescued people in North Carolina and who has essentially rescued Ukraine as a country with that same Starlink system.

This is the same Elon Musk who rescued free speech by purchasing Twitter and turning it into the uncensored X.

This is the same Elon Musk who helped found the technologically breathtaking Neuralink.

And, yes, this is the same Elon Musk who is trying to stop America from going bankrupt.

You know what, Democrats? You are on the wrong side of Elon Musk. And your violence aimed at Elon Musk is going to lose you millions of votes in the next election cycle.

And then, of course, you’ve got this growing coterie of activist Democrat judges trying to thwart Mr. Trump’s policy mandate at every turn. Ace New York Post columnist Miranda Devine calls them “a cartel of vile, corrupt and far-left judges trying to kill his campaign promises.”

And, if all that weren’t bad enough, Breitbart reports that 15-plus conservatives have been targeted by so-called “swatting” attacks in just the last week, according to various X posts.

The term “swatting” refers to an anonymous attacker who targets someone by making a false call to emergency services or the police. Swatting is designed to prompt SWAT teams to arrive at a targeted home, and descend on unsuspecting victims.

Another form of domestic terrorism.

Democrats are doing everything wrong. And there’s no end in sight.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.