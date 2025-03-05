Donald Trump’s Vision of American Greatness Knows No Bounds

The president explains that there’s no limit, no boundary, no end to America greatness and what America can accomplish.

President Trump’s American greatness knows no bounds. Here’s what I heard from Mr. Trump’s speech last night: there’s no limit, no boundary, no end to America greatness and what America can accomplish.

This colossal speech was Mr. Trump’s personal and positive vision for the country he loves, the United States of America. He is unleashing prosperity, unleashing innovation, unleashing opportunity, and unleashing optimism.

The word “no” is not in his vocabulary. He only knows “yes.”

That’s what I heard last night.

And with all the details enumerating his incredible accomplishments in just his first 44 days, and all of the policy points, I believe the key to understanding that is how Mr. Trump is dedicating himself to conquering any and all frontiers confronting America.

Toward the end of the speech, note this passage: “With God’s help, over the next four years, we are going to lead this nation even higher, and we are going to forge the freest, most advanced, most dynamic and most dominant civilization ever to exist on the face of this Earth… And, through it all, we are going to rediscover the unstoppable power of the American spirit and we are going to renew the unlimited promise of the American Dream.”

What a powerful quote.

On the economic side, Mr. Trump’s call to unleash prosperity was very clear, where he exhorted Congress to immediately pass his entire tax cut plan, to make it permanent, and even to make the business investment provision retroactive back to January.

As Mr. Trump put it: “The next phase of our plan to deliver the greatest economy in history is for this Congress to pass tax cuts for everybody.”

He added: “We’re seeking permanent income tax cuts all across the board and to get urgently needed relief to Americans hit especially hard by inflation. I’m calling for no tax on tips, no tax on overtime and no tax on Social Security benefits for our great seniors.”

And, Mr. Trump said, “just as we did before, we will provide 100 percent expensing. It will be retroactive to January 20th, 2025.”

Boom. Right there, he laid out a powerful economic growth message. Bang. Right there.

He also emphasized his program of deregulation, “drill, baby, drill” for liquid gold, and he spent a lot of time praising Elon Musk and DOGE and the need to strip the federal government down of all of its waste, fraud, abuse, and corruption.

He talked about how he already raised nearly $2 trillion of outside investment coming into America.

He mentioned his reciprocal tariff policy, and he said ending unfair trading practices may carry with it a little disturbance, but then again if you build and invest in America you won’t have to worry about tariffs.

Disempowering and dismantling the bureaucracy was another key economic theme.

And, of course, his great success in protecting the border and deporting criminals.

I could go on and on. I think to capture the Trump zeitgeist, though, is to understand his love for America and his dedication to common-sense solutions that can fix any problem and break down any barrier to America’s success.

Democrats sat there like stupefied zombies. They even tried to disrupt him — and they looked awful doing it.

As Speaker Gingrich and others have noted, they couldn’t get themselves to applaud President Zelensky’s conciliatory letter, or show appreciation for a 13-year old cancer survivor, or the return of hostages, or so many other nonpartisan humane moments in Mr. Trump’s presentation. We’ll carve up the Democrats’ plight another time, though.

To my way of thinking, Mr. Trump offered a providential view of the greatness of America.

And that’s something this country has been yearning to hear, for quite some time.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.