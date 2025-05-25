Dual American-German Citizen Charged With Attempting To Firebomb American Consulate at Tel Aviv

The defendant, extradited to New York on Sunday, allegedly left behind three Molotov cocktails as he fled an embassy guard.

A dual American-German citizen is being charged with attempting to firebomb the American consulate office in Tel Aviv, the Justice Department announced Sunday, after the defendant appeared before a judge at the Eastern District of New York.

Denver native Joseph Neumeyer, 28, was detained after being picked up by FBI agents at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport following his deportation by Israeli authorities.

“This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” said Attorney General Bondi. “The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

“As alleged, Neumeyer, armed with potentially lethal devices, sought to cause chaos and destruction at the U.S.Embassy in Tel Aviv,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella for the Eastern District of New York. “His arrest and prosecution clearly show that my Office and the Department of Justice will not tolerate violence in our homeland or violence targeting U.S. interests abroad.”

According to the complaint, Mr. Neumeyer arrived in Israel in April and walked to the embassy on May 19, where he allegedly spat at an embassy guard. When the guard tried to grab him, Mr. Neumeyer escaped, leaving behind a backpack containing three Molotov cocktails. Authorities were able to track the man to his hotel, where he was arrested.

Prior to his visit to the embassy, on that same day, Mr. Neumeyer posted on social media that he wanted to “burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv.”

“Death to America, death to Americans, and f—k the west,” he wrote on an account believed to belong to him. Other posts on the account allegedly threatened President Trump.

He faces five-20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. The FBI Washington and New York offices are jointly investigating the incident with assistance from the FBI legal attaché’s office in Israel and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.

“Neumeyer’s hateful speech turned into violent action,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche posted on X. “I am grateful to our Israeli law enforcement partners, whose actions ensured that no lives were lost and whose cooperation will permit Neumeyer to face justice here in the United States.