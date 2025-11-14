During Transition to New York Mayor, Mamdani Is Consulting Democratic Governors Who Clashed With Trump

He appears to be preparing for a contentious relationship with the White House when his term begins in January.

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is using his transition period to speak with numerous Democratic governors, all with one thing in common –– they have all clashed with President Trump.

Mr. Mamdani recently had conversations with Governors Wes Moore of Maryland, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, according to several sources who spoke with ABC News.

The meetings with the three governors come as no surprise. Their states have been in Mr. Trump’s crosshairs with threats of National Guard deployments and increased immigration raids. Mr. Mamdani is facing a possible contentious relationship with the White House. In the lead up to the election, Mr. Trump had labeled the democratic socialist a “communist” and had threatened to cut federal funding if he had won.

On Monday, the Mayor-elect spoke with Mr. Pritzker, who has had a tense back and forth with the president. The two strategized how to approach the president, sources familiar with the call told Axios adding that among the topics discussed were Mr. Trump’s efforts to send troops into Chicago and how Mr. Mamdani can prepare for the military being sent into New York City.

According to sources, the discussions have extended beyond how to deal with the president. Messrs. Mamdani and Moore spoke about innovation in government, with Mr. Mamdani praising the governor’s work to reduce bureaucratic barriers and support small businesses.

Mr. Shapiro noted last week that he had been critical of Mr. Mamdani’s past comments on Israel but that they cleared the air between them.

“Mamdani called me, and we had a very lengthy conversation, and I was very direct with him about how hurtful some of the words were that he used or that he allowed to be used around him,” Mr. Shapiro said to Semafor.

“He explained to me his perspective, which I thought was helpful for me to hear, and on some things, we agreed to disagree,” he added. “But I thought it was a healthy dialogue, and I appreciate the fact that he reached out.”

On Wednesday, the Mayor-Elect also held a secret sit-down with the Democratic senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren at his office in midtown that was captured by an eagle-eyed worker in a building across from his headquarters.

“We looked over after standup today and surprise, Elizabeth Warren and Mamdani in a deep debate,” wrote CEO of tech company Extend, Kushal Byatnal along with a post on X of the two politicos in deep discussion taken through the window.

Ms. Warren, posted a photo taken with Mr. Mamdani and his transition team co-chair Lina Khan on Instagram.

“Tax the rich. Billionaire tears not pictured,” she wrote in a caption.

