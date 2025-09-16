Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Labeled an ‘Evil’ Person for Message About Kindness After Kirk’s Death

The WWE wrestler is being vilified for urging people to ‘be kind, now more than ever.’

A message urging people to show kindness has gone severely wrong and is being interpreted as a slight against Charlie Kirk. Now, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ava Raine, is being called an “evil person.”

The outrage comes as conservatives have flagged dozens of social media posts celebrating the murder of Kirk, with teachers, pilots, health care workers, and employees in other job fields being fired or placed on suspension.

Ms. Raine, a WWE wrestler whose real name is Simone Johnson, has become the target of conservatives for sharing a message encouraging people to be kind, which has been interpreted as a slight directed at Kirk. On Thursday, Ms. Raine shared a post that said, “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind words when you’re alive.”

“And I’ll stand behind this,” Ms. Raine said. “Be kind, now more than ever.”

and i’ll stand behind this.



be kind, now more than ever. https://t.co/uMS6JyECHB — A V A (@avawwe_) September 11, 2025

While nothing in the message, aside from its timing, was directly connected to Kirk, several users interpreted it as a slight to the conservative commentator.

One user asked WWE if it wants “this representing the younger part of your company.”

“I’m guessing you never actually sat down and watched one of his events. You’re just going off of sound bites and stories from one political standpoint. You are certainly entitled to your opinion, but I think your ignorance is glaring here,” another person said.

Another user said, “If your ass ain’t unemployed by the end of the day this shifts to WWE itself. If TKO wants to stand behind some Nepobaby and lose customers that’s their issue.”

A conservative writer, John Hawkins, wrote, “You’re an evil person.”

Ms. Raine did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment. As of Tuesday afternoon, she had not posted about the outrage.

While her message urged kindness, there have been multiple reports of teachers, health care workers, and pilots getting fired for their responses to Kirk’s death.

Republicans in Congress have helped highlight examples of employees appearing to celebrate or mock the shooting. Senator Marsha Blackburn called on Middle Tennessee State University to investigate an employee who wrote, “Looks like ol’Charlie spoke his fate into existence. Hate begets hate. ZERO sympathy.” The university later told CNN the employee was fired “effective immediately.”

An employee at an Office Depot in Michigan who refused to print a flyer for a vigil for Kirk lost their job.

There have been some incidents of people being falsely accused of celebrating Kirk’s death. The Wall Street Journal reports that Cynthia Rehberg, an associate principal of a Wisconsin elementary school, was falsely accused of celebrating. Ms. Rehberg told the Journal she has “nothing but sympathy for the Kirk family.”

In another case, a local TV anchor at Springfield, Illinois, Beni Rae Harmony, says she resigned after she was placed on suspension for honoring Kirk with an emotional on-air tribute.

While conservatives have flagged incidents of people celebrating Kirk’s death and called for their firing, mainstream media outlets have accused the right of engaging in “cancel culture.”