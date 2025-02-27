Kids seeing 14% less placed under their pillows, according to a new study.

The state of the economy has even taken a bite out of the Tooth Fairy’s bottom line.

The worth of a tooth has declined for a second year in a row, dropping 14 percent, according to a Delta Dental survey.

Parents are giving less to their kids for the time-honored milestone, dropping from $5.84 to $5.01 on average. The record high was in 2023 when the value of a tooth peaked at $6.23, according to the survey.

Despite dip, parents are still gifting their child higher amounts of money than in the past, with the average value of cash given has climbed 285 percent since 1998 when a lost tooth fetched $1.30 on average.

Delta Dental reported that the Western portion of America had the second highest value at $5.69 per tooth but experienced a 33% decrease in the value of a lost tooth. In 2024, the value in the West was notably higher at $8.54.

The Midwest lags the national average, recording the lowest value at $3.46.

“The free market has been under assault and it’s hurting her business,” Seattle-based Conservative Radio host Jason Rantz said in a recent editorial on 770KTTH in which he blamed the previous administration.

“Thanks to Biden-era inflation, this shouldn’t surprise us. Inflation continues to hammer families as the Trump administration tries to dig us out of the crisis, and now the magical realm of childhood finance is collapsing.”

“Worse, for kids who know the Tooth Fairy doesn’t exist, they think their parents are deadbeats or cheapskates not giving them what their teeth are worth.”