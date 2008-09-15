This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

'A Letter From the Editor: The Future of the Sun'

I am very deeply disappointed and disheartened to hear this sad statement [Editorial, “A Letter From the Editor: The Future of the Sun,” September 4, 2008].

I have been a subscriber to the Sun for more than three years, and I look forward to it every day.

It is a rare voice — a paper that is intelligently written, is pro-America, pro-Israel, and that covers local, national, and international stories that the other mainstream press and broadcast press outlets choose to ignore.

And did I mention the exceptional columnists?

Please say it ain’t so.

MONA NORMAN

Far Rockaway, N.Y.

Reading your editorial about the dire future of The New York Sun was like receiving a kidney punch [Editorial, “A Letter From the Editor: The Future of the Sun,” September 4, 2008].

It has left me reeling. Your newspaper, which has carved a very important and reliable alternative in the now dismal world of journalism, must survive. There is too much at stake here for New Yorkers. I have proudly seen your paper grow under adverse circumstances, and I congratulate you and your staff.

YVONNE CONDE

New York, N.Y.