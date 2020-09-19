A Sampler of Sun Editorials on Justice Ginsburg

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Here are two and a half brace of editorials of the Sun in respect of Justice Ginsburg, who has made frequent appearances in our editorials and news stories of the Sun. Her warning about the Section 1001 of the United States code as an overly broad trap was cited in, say, our editorial about Martha Stewart. Her warning about double jeopardy put her in a lonely dissent with one of the most conservative justices on the bench.

“Ginsburg, Gorsuch — and Gamble,” in which a case of double jeopardy (or not) discovers surprising bedfellows.

“Martha Stewart and the Law,” in which Notorious RBG warns of a notorious section of the United States Code.

“A Precedent for Ginsburg,” in which her regrets at her own remarks about President Trump are not accepted by the Sun.

“Time To Reject General Flynn’s Guilty Plea,” in which RBG warning about Section 1001 is cited in the case of the general.

“The Sphinx of Ginsburg,” in which we ask whether the failure of constitutional government in Egypt can be laid, in part, to RBG.