Thunderclap in Virginia Opens Political Path for the GOP in 2022 and Beyond

Make no mistake. Yesterday was a sea change election. A tectonic shift in the political landscape. A thunderclap warning to the progressive, far-left wokeism now prevalent in Washington.

For the GOP, a clear path to a successful political future opened up last night. With a big tent coalition of Trumpers, supply-siders, free-enterprisers, suburbanites, and minorities.

For Joe Biden, a crushing defeat. Essentially a rejection of his so-called transformational agenda and his overall executive competence.

President Biden waltzed through Virginia several times, so did Vice President Kamala Harris, as did various Biden luminaries, so did President Obama. All to no avail. Virginia voters turned their back on them. Complete rejection. Governor-elect Youngkin.

Don’t miss Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, a great American story of a female, Jamaican immigrant, up from the ranks in the Marine Corps, in business with her Marine husband. A.G. Jason Miyares, the first Latino attorney general in Virginia history.

Plus, too, the Republicans even won back the House of Delegates in Richmond. This is a political ticket made in heaven. An extraordinary coalition. Of course, mainstream media won’t — refuses to — see it that way.

It is, though, a complete and utter rejection of all the woke racial criticisms that the left constantly levels at Republicans despite the absence of any facts. This state-sweep in the ol’ Confederacy is a total rejection of wokeism and Critical Race Theory.

The left wants to talk race. So let’s talk race. Take a look at this triumphant Virginia political coalition. I call it the “new America.” I call it “the new Republican Party.” I call it the political future. Do read WSJ’s “Best of the Web” with James Freeman’s beautiful piece on Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears. Wow.

Across the country, in New Jersey for example, a single issue dominated the governor’s race — a tax revolt. An unknown, unfunded candidate (election night analysts could barely find him on the screen) nearly defeated a rich, abundantly funded left-wing, Democratic, Goldman Sachs governor, who scoffed at the tax issue and other criticisms of his administration and nearly lost.

Not to mention a freelance truck driver who spent $153 to unseat a powerful entrenched incumbent: a labor union leader known for forcing higher and higher taxes, president of the New Jersey Senate got whooped by 2,000 votes. That’s right, this truck driver revolution cost $153 to beat the political establishment.

Meanwhile, “abolish the police” lost in Minneapolis.

The Soviet Socialist Republic of Seattle elected a female Republican District Attorney. The Socialist City Council in New York City doubled its Republican membership.

The new city mayor, Eric Adams, who ran in support of the police, in favor of education choice, against high taxes, who was once a registered Republican — he won. Going away. Mr. Adams, by the way, campaigned hard against the Socialist-wing of the Democratic Party. How about those apples?

In Virginia, the Fox News Voter Analysis showed that the the number one issue — 35% — was the economy.

Let’s not forget that Glenn Youngkin ran on a platform to cut gasoline and grocery taxes. He unflinchingly backed parents in schools. He fought off racist, false flag attacks from the Democrats and their allies.

Now, I have no idea whether the Democratic leadership in Washington — Messrs Biden and Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, the left-wing progressives, the big government socialists — will learn from yesterday’s election results. Here’s what I think I do know: As long as the Democrats go woke, they will lose. Big time.

In next year’s midterms. Big time. That opens the door to a GOP president in 2024. Make no mistake about this. Yesterday’s voter results were a complete repudiation of the ideological transformation of the Democratic Party in favor of big government, socialism, cancel culture, cancel history, racial divide, high tax, income redistribution and inflationary government spending.

That entire agenda was on the ballot yesterday. It was soundly trounced. So now we’ll face the goings on in Capitol Hill to see if any lessons were learned. And I renew my mantra: Save America. Kill the Bill.

