At long last, people are learning about the famine that took place in China between 1959 and 1961, the worst in human history. Anne Applebaum’s recent column is an important step in this process [Opinion, “A Tombstone for China,” August 19, 2008].

The book she refers to, “Tombstone” by Yang Jingshan, will now get translated into many languages and attract the world’s attention.

The government of China, surprisingly, had until now hidden the story of the greatest catastrophe, in numerical terms, that any government anywhere ever caused.

What does Marxism mean? More than anything else, it has meant famine.

Stalin imposed a murderous famine on the kulaks. North Korea’s people are still hungry. China’s famine took place almost a half-century ago.

GEORGE JOCHNOWITZ

New York, N.Y.

‘Are Nuclear Swimsuits Next?’

The question should be asked: Would Michael Phelps’s achievement be even more impressive if he was wearing an off-the-rack swimsuit from Sears, rather than a whiz bang, high-tech creation from Speedo [Opinion, “Are Nuclear Swimsuits Next?” August 12, 2008]?

Perhaps the downside of innovation is that it becomes an intrusion on a less complicated and qualified notion of excellence.

STEVEN MITTELMANN

Baldwin Place, N.Y.