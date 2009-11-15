‘A tonic for political depression’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

That’s how Seth Lipsky’s passion for the United States Constitution is described by The Wall Street Journal in a weekend interview with the founding editor of the Sun. The occasion is the publication of Mr. Lipsky’s new book, “The Citizen’s Constitution, An Annotated Guide,” which has just been brought out by Basic Books.

To read the interview, please go here.

To purchase “The Citizen’s Constitution,” please go here.