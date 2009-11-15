The New York Sun

‘A tonic for political depression’

That’s how Seth Lipsky’s passion for the United States Constitution is described by The Wall Street Journal in a weekend interview with the founding editor of the Sun. The occasion is the publication of Mr. Lipsky’s new book, “The Citizen’s Constitution, An Annotated Guide,” which has just been brought out by Basic Books.

To read the interview, please go here.

To purchase “The Citizen’s Constitution,” please go here.

