In respect of the negotiations with Iran, it strikes us as rich for Secretary Kerry to be pleading for “the benefit of the doubt.” The P5+1 parley with the mullahs, after all, is about Iran’s quest to arm itself with atomic bombs to drop on Israel. No disrespect to Mr. Kerry, but why in the world would anyone want to give anyone the benefit of any doubts in such a situation?

It’s bizarre that the secretary should even be suggesting such a thing. All the more so in the context of his scramble, a day before Prime Minister Netanyahu is set to address the Congress, to keep the deal under wraps. This happened at Geneva, where, according to a combined report of the Associated Press and Haaretz, Mr. Kerry is warning against public discussion of details of the talks.

The President, meantime, is threatening to veto legislation introduced in the Senate that would require any deal struck with the mullahs to be submitted to the Congress for review. The bill is known as Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act. It’s not some Republican scheme. It was introduced by Senators Corker, Menendez, Graham, and Kaine — two senior figures from each party.

At the same time, Haaretz is quoting a senior official on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s aircraft as saying that the premier “received the impression that members of Congress are not fully aware of the details of the deal being worked out.” Why keep any details secret? The Iranian mullahs know the details. The Europeans know the details. Land sakes. Why shouldn’t the United States Congress have the details?

That Mr. Kerry is loath to share the particulars of the parley with his own partisans on the Hill underscores our view of the entire P5+1 process. From the start, the Sun has seen these talks as a classic case of a Munich-style appeasement. It is the Sun’s position that the appeasement is in the very act of talking. And with every passing report the evidence of that truth emerges every more clearly.

We have excluded Israel from talks that are about, to a large measure, Israel’s fate. The president has sought to block the Israeli premier from even addressing Congress. Word is leaking out that there is a sunset clause under discussion that puts Iran on a glide path to an a-bomb within a decade. Now the state secretary doesn’t want Congress to be told of the particulars of the parley.

No wonder President Obama has been so quick to anger on this head. It is starting to look ever more as if, in desperation for a deal, Mr. Obama is preparing to violate his promises in respect of Iran. It’s not a surprise; Mr. Obama has assembled the most left-wing foreign policy team in American history. So how could there not be doubts and why give anyone the benefit of them?