Brexit: The Elites Turn Against Democracy

What a shocking entry of the International Monetary Fund into the domestic politics of Britain. As Queen Elizabeth II was preparing to ask Boris Johnson to form Britain’s new government, a leaderless IMF issued a warning against a “no-deal Brexit.” It did so in the face of the Mother of Parliaments that has just heaved up a premier committed to the referendum decision for Brexit, even one with no deal. And in the face of an America that supports that decision.

It takes some gall, we say, or is it Gaul? No matter. If we were President Trump — a stretch to be sure — we’d wake up the American representative at the IMF, call him onto the capacious carpet in the White House, and read him the riot act. Mr. Trump, after all, has himself welcomed Britain’s democratic decision to quit the European Union, an increasingly anti-American entity, and throw in with us. He’s put a priority on an expanded British-American relationship.

Where does the IMF, a treaty organization of which we (and Britain) are funders, come off pulling a stunt like this? It listed a “no-deal Brexit,” which is what Britons voted for, as one of the “adverse” developments that pose a risk factor to the global economy. It knew perfectly well that putting out a statement like that as Mr. Johnson takes office is calculated to foil his efforts to bring home the decision Britain made in June 2016.

The IMF’s politicking was headlined Wednesday across page one of the London Financial Times. The world business newspaper also issued an editorial warning that a “no-deal” exit “must be” avoided “at all costs.” All? What kind of talk is that? It went so far as to say that Mr. Johnson “has no right to pursue such an option without seeking a genuine mandate from the British people.”

Where have the elites been the last three years? The people gave their genuine mandate for a no-deal Brexit on June 23, 2016. A no-deal Brexit doesn’t mean a world without rules. It means that Britain would conduct its trade under the rules of the World Trade Organization, which is the system of rules for far, far more countries than the EU comprises. And would work out an expanded special relationship with America and the other freedom countries.

It looks to us like the International Monetary Fund ought to be careful lest it find itself standing with the enemies of democracy. Mr. Johnson, in his opening démarche in Parliament, is leaving no doubt of the grounds on which he’s going to fight this battle. Feature the video (please see above) of his opening maneuver in the Commons against Jeremy Corbyn of the Labor Party. What in the world is the IMF doing on the wrong side of that fight?