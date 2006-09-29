The New York Sun

Join
National

The Bush Market

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
The Bush Market
The Bush Market

The Dow Jones industrial average flirting with an all-time high is just one more signal of how healthy the Bush administration’s tax cuts have been for the American economy. The stock market has withstood a war in Iraq, an untested new chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank who is filling the large shoes of Alan Greenspan, high oil prices, the Sarbanes-Oxley Full Employment for Accountants Act, and Eliot Spitzer’s raid on the New York Stock Exchange and many of its brokerage houses. Yes, the stock market reached new highs in the Clinton years, but those valuations were unsustainable, driven partly by speculation in money-losing Internet companies. In this market, stock prices are backed by underlying earnings — that is, actual profits — that have been robust, driven by American ingenuity, freer global trade, and yes, the incentives unleashed by those Bush tax cuts. Experience shows that economic upturns don’t last forever, but this one has been remarkably durable and long-lived, especially given the background conditions. It’s something to celebrate as the third quarter ends.

The Bush Market
The Bush Market

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use