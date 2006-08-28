The New York Sun

Join
National

Captive Journalists

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Captive Journalists
Captive Journalists

As Americans celebrate the release to safety of Steve Centanni and Olaf Wiig, two Fox News journalists who had been held captive for nearly two weeks by kidnappers in Gaza, the joy is tempered by the news that another American journalist, Paul Salopek, is being held in Sudan as a prisoner in the same war.

Mr. Salopek, 44, has been held since August 6 and on Saturday was charged with espionage and writing “false news,” according to his employer, the Chicago Tribune. Mr. Salopek won a Pulitzer Prize for international reporting in 2001 and for explanatory reporting in 1998. At the time of his arrest, he was on assignment for National Geographic.

Sudan, like Gaza, is an unfree country under sway of radical Islamists. Sudan’s leader, Field Marshal Umar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, has been in power since 1993. Sudan is on the U.S. State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, and its government has been complicit in the genocide in Darfur.Here’s hoping Mr. Salopek is soon freed, and along with him the many, many more Muslim journalists who lack the celebrity of their American colleagues but suffer untold punishments in nations that lack freedom of the press.

Captive Journalists
Captive Journalists

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use