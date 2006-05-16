This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

United for Peace and Justice, the umbrella group that organizes large protests against the Iraq War, is now urging its followers to write to Congress that “Iran does not present a threat to the United States.” Let them talk to the family of Daniel Wultz. He is the 16-year-old Florida high school student mortally wounded in a terrorist attack while having a Passover lunch with his father in a restaurant in Tel Aviv. Islamic Jihad, which claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing that claimed Wultz’s life, is funded by Iran and one of the group’s leaders, Abu Ayman, told Worldnetdaily.com’s Aaron Klein, “The Americans are now the best representatives of the devil on earth.”

The Associated Press story from Jerusalem that brought us the news of Wultz’s death reported, “According to the American Embassy, more than 200 American citizens have been killed or wounded in terrorist attacks in Israel since 1992.” As our Josh Gerstein reported April 3, American courts have found Iran and its leaders liable for $6 billion in damages for more than a dozen Americans killed or wounded in Iranian-sponsored attacks. The State Department’s Web site, rewardsforjustice.net, lists dozens of Americans killed or wounded in terrorist attacks in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Some of the slain Americans are listed alongside. The Boston Globe’s Jeff Jacoby listed at least 51 Americans murdered by Palestinian Arab terrorists in a recent 10 year period. Iran hasn’t been conclusively linked to each murder but it openly supports, indeed cheers on and funds, the terrorist groups that target Americans.

An attack of this magnitude on American soil would be a casus belli and trigger an American retaliation. Yet because these deaths took place in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza and because they happen a few at a time, somehow the Iranians seem to have escaped the brunt of the consequences. Groups such as United for Peace and Justice, in which prominent New Yorkers such as Al Sharpton and Ruth Messinger participate, can claim that Iran isn’t a threat to America. Voices as disparate as Ralph Peters in the New York Post and Clinton national security adviser turned oil-company lobbyist Samuel Berger in the Wall Street Journal urge “Talk to Tehran.” Talk to them about what? David Wultz? The dozens of other innocent Americans they have deliberately slaughtered? President Bush vowed in his address to a joint session of Congress on September 20, 2001, “We’ll meet violence with patient justice.” As the death toll mounts, there’s too much patience, and not enough justice.