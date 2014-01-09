This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Let’s see if we get this right. Governor Christie is engulfed in scandal because several of his aides conspired without his knowledge to close approaches to the George Washington Bridge and tie up traffic in order to make a political point and embarrass the mayor of Fort Lee, a Democrat. President Obama’s prosecutor in New Jersey is now looking into the case, and the New York Times is predicting — or is it vowing? — that the controversy “is unlikely to abate any time soon.” Some are even suggesting that Mr. Christie’s presidential hopes are in jeopardy.

Forgive us, but are we the only ones who think this is absurd? Maybe not in the abstract. But in comparison to the stunts the Obama administration pulled during the budget fight. That was when it didn’t get its way from the Republicans on Capitol Hill. It closed national parks and penny ante historical sites, it ended White House tours. It imposed all kinds of un-necessary inconveniences for the sole purpose of political payback. It fairly wrote the book on this modus operandi. The newspapers, the television were full of it. Everybody seemed to think it was a normal, logical reaction to the budget fight.

By our lights Governor Christie’s aides were wrong to pull the stunt they did. But if they were wrong, if this calls the governor’s political future into question, what about Mr. Obama? Where is the press conference where he professes to be embarrassed and humiliated — that’s what Mr. Christie confessed to being — because of the antics of his department heads? Where is the Justice Department investigation of the Democratic administration? Whom has Mr. Obama fired? Where is all the talk about how Mr. Obama is a political bully?