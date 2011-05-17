Corwin for Congress

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The next step in the rebuilding of the Republican Party in New York will come on Tuesday, May 24, in the 26th congressional district, where in the special election to fill the seat from which Christopher Lee resigned the Sun urges a vote for Assemblywoman Jane Corwin. This special election should be a Republican slam dunk, but the Tea Party is backing a former Democratic candidate, Jack Davis, who is funding his own campaign and could siphon enough votes from Mrs. Corwin to lead in this Republican district to the election of the candidate of the Democratic-Working Families combination, Kathy Hochul, the clerk of Erie County.

Democrats have begun pouring money into what had once been thought a lost cause, painting the showdown as a referendum on Republican efforts to reform Medicare. Washington-based political consultant Stuart Rothenberg now rates NY-26 as “Toss Up/Leaning Democratic.” All the more reason to swing behind Mrs. Corwin, who is the candidate most capable of making a positive difference in Washington. She has performed splendidly in the Assembly on the key economic and budget issues, and received the endorsements of the Conservative Party, the Independence Party, the National Rifle Association, and the Tea Party Express.

It is illuminating that the News in Buffalo endorsed Mrs. Corwin’s Working-Families opponent by saying that Mrs. Corwin, in meeting with News’s editorial board, “didn’t specifically say that issues such as health, education and the environment were inappropriate for government, but the implication was clear. She supports the Republican proposal for Medicare, which would turn it into a voucher system. . . . Frankly, if the goal were simply to cut the deficit, Corwin, of Clarence, would be the choice. . . .” By our lights, that would seem to close the case in favor of Mrs. Corwin.

Certainly it is the kind of thinking that is at a premium in the House. In the days to come, Mr. Davis’s support may fade, his eclipse aided by the recognition that he is a “Tea Party in Name Only” candidate. Our own perception of what Republicans need in New York is a group of strong leaders with a philosophical appreciation of budgets and economics along the lines being sketched by the economist David Malpass, whose political action committee, GrowPac, has endorsed Mrs. Corwin. The 26th District is a terrific place to start.