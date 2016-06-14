Could Trump Greet Brexit?

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

While Scotland gets set for a visit from Donald Trump the day after the vote on Brexit (he’s coming to open his refurbished golf resort, the Guardian reports), the British press is having a ball with the referendum on whether to exit the European Union. The latest is the endorsement of the Brexit by Rupert Murdoch’s Sun. It reckons that the campaign to “Remain” in the EU has been not only “deceitful” but also “nasty, cynical, personally abusive and beneath the dignity of Britain.” We’d add pompous, inaccurate, a-historical, and indifferent to the fact the EU has grown hostile to America.

That the Sun has campaigned against the EU for years was promptly pointed out in the left-wing Guardian. It reminded its readers the Sun once referred to Jacques Delors, a French socialist who once headed the European Commission, as “the Froggie Common Market chief.” That headline over that piece went up in the Sun’s wood as follows: “Up Yours Delors.” This week, the Sun, once an ally of Prime Minister Cameron, chastised him for offering in respect of the EU “witless assurances.”

In that department, feature the latest editorial from the Financial Times. It advances the notion that “pooled sovereignty” is somehow better than the undiluted, old-fashioned sovereignty. It quotes an injunction by Prime Minister Thatcher to distinguish between “the substance and the symbols of sovereignty.” She made that argument in urging voters to remain in the EU in 1975. Since then, though, the substance of sovereignty, and not just the symbols, has been slipping from Britain.

It is hard to credit the suggestion that were Thatcher alive today she’d be in favor of remaining in the EU. She issued her famous warning against the drift of things at Bruges in 1988, close to thirty years ago, and the statists in Brussels have gotten only worse. One would think that if the EU wanted Britain to remain, it would have addressed some of Mrs. Thatcher’s concerns. But they had already adopted the ideology of “ever closer union” — a kind of geopolitical quicksand that holds no prospect for Britain.

Prime Minister Cameron tried to negotiate Britain out of this trap. His subsequent attempt to explain why they shouldn’t worry about “ever closer union” was so full of hair-splitting and double-talk as to be mendacious. No wonder the latest polls are finding in favor of leaving the EU. The latest YouGov poll finds that on a net basis (excluding the “don’t knows” and those who say they will not vote) the Leave camp is 10 points ahead. That is being called biggest lead for the Brexiteers so far.

Nor has Prime Minister Cameron won the least bit of sympathy from the Europeans themselves. Sweden’s minister for the EU, Anne Lind, just “slammed the British prime minister as an opportunist,” as her latest comments were characterized by Bloomberg News. It quotes her as saying she’s hearing “great bitterness toward Great Britain.” She reckons a vote for Brexit would trigger similar stirrings in Sweden, a phenomenon that is already reported to be starting at Italy and Spain.

Will Britons flinch at the last moment? It’s not our purpose here to make a prediction one way or another. But The New York Sun was the first American publication to endorse the Brexit. We favor combining a British exit from Europe with a strengthening of the British-American special relationship and a building on what we like to call the countries that embrace the ideas of liberty that came from, among other headwaters, the British enlightenment. That is a formula that maximizes freedom while preserving sovereignty of the traditional kind, and it’s nice to see that one of the presidential candidates will be there to welcome such a vote if it goes our way.