Cruz’s Comeback?

There’s no doubt that Senator Ted Cruz got decked by Donald Trump on the question of New York values. We ink-stained wretches in the press, ourselves included, had some fun with the contretemps, and in the debate Wednesday, The Donald cold-cocked him with the Twin Towers. Yet what about the gulf between New York’s reigning liberals and the rest of the country? The best thing for Cruz now would be to pick himself up and take the issue to New York itself.

We made this point during the 2012 election, when Rick Santorum was pressing his campaign against abortion. We suggested at the time that he rent Madison Square Garden and address the question right here in the abortion capital of America. Only the year before, a group of New York’s religious leaders, including Christians and Jews, called a press conference to raise awareness of the staggering abortion rate in the city.

Recent numbers then showed that 41% of pregnancies not ended by miscarriage were ended by abortion. In some minority communities, moreover, the abortion rate was as high as 60%. At the event, the Orthodox Jews, led by Rabbi Dovid Zweibel of the Agudath Israel of America, did not have the same theological views as the Christian leaders present, led by Timothy Cardinal Dolan. They all agreed on the human tragedy masked by the numbers.

Mr. Cruz would be an ideal politician to bring this issue to New York. It’s not only that our own politicians are silent (the governor is mute; Mayors Bloomberg and de Blasio lack for interest). It’s not only that significant numbers of New Yorkers, albeit not a majority, disagree with Roe v. Wade. It’s also that Mr. Cruz rose to power as solicitor general of the very state whose prohibition on abortion was overturned in Roe. He’s got plenty of standing.

As he does on, say, guns. Texas has just made a huge bet on the Bill of Rights, allowing, as of the first of this year, its residents not only to carry concealed handguns but to carry them openly. Its new open carry law brings leaves only five states — New York among them — that are nullifying this Second Amendment right. It’s long struck us that there’s more ferment on this head in New York than is apparent, and not just in the rural counties upstate.

Nicholas Kristof, an honest liberal of the Times, just underscored this in a column headlined “Some Inconvenient Gun Facts for Liberals.” He starts by noting that since 1993 the number of guns in America has soared by more than 50%, while the gun homicide rate has plunged by half. The senator from Texas, a constitutional lawyer with few peers, would be a terrific figure for a reasoned discussion in one of the states where the Second Amendment doesn’t apply.

As he would be on the gold standard. He is being mocked for financing his Senate campaign with a loan from Goldman Sachs. “Fringe” is the word ThinkProgress.org uses to describe Cruz’s monetary policy, though it was shared by Geo. Washington, Thos. Jefferson, Jas. Madison, and essentially every president since — until Rich’d. Nixon. Mr. Cruz, under attack for having borrowed money from Goldman Sachs, is the perfect candidate to talk about this.

Mr. Cruz could start with inequality, which started soaring in the 1970s, as highlighted in the six charts the New Yorker used to illustrate Thos. Piketty’s “inequality story.” What was it that happened in the early 1970s to set off this cataract of inequality? Hmmm. That’s precisely when America abandoned the monetary system Ted Cruz wants and adopted Nixon’s plan for fiat money. Mr. Cruz is the perfect candidate to take this issue into the heart of Wall Street.

Donald Trump has the lead in the polls, and he may yet be the nominee. But the Wall Street Journal calls The Donald’s campaign more “mercantilist” than free market and “flat-out protectionist” on trade. What a contrast with Mr. Cruz’s campaign of principles. What a moment for his campaign to rent a space like Town Hall in the heart of Manhattan and put the candidate on stage for a discussion of what his values and those of New York might have in common.