Cuomo’s Next Mission?

It’s nice to see Governor Cuomo make at this hour of crisis a visit to Jerusalem. He pointedly demurred from a visit with the Palestinian Arabs, saying his mission was to show solidarity with the Jewish state. It is a good, solid rejection of moral equivalency — and makes us wonder whether he’s the man to take on the left-wing of his own party.

The fact is that the Obama years are the period in which the Democratic Party has emerged firmly as less sympathetic to Israel than the Republicans. This was well marked by the latest poll from Pew. The share of Republicans who sympathize more with Israel has risen to 73% from 68%, according to Pew’s findings, while but 44% of Democrats express more sympathy with Israel.

Pew found that greater sympathy for Israel soars to 77% among the conservative Republicans. On top of that, it discovered that the percentage that sympathizes more with Israel plunges to 39% among liberal Democrats. That is President Obama’s core base. Pew doesn’t name names, but, the editor of the Sun pointed out the other day in Haaretz.com, Pew’s results are startling.

They allow one to guestimate that among Obama’s base, 39% percent sympathize more with Israel, among Hillary Clinton’s base probably between 44% and 48%; among moderate to liberal Republicans (think, oh, say, Governor Chris Christie or, say, Senator Dan Coats), 66%; or among conservative Republicans (Senator Cruz, Governor Rick Perry or even Senator Paul), the percentage more sympathetic to Israel could be up to 77%.

Who among the Democrats is going to turn this around? Mr. Cuomo could make a start by taking on President Carter, Secretary Kerry, and even Mr. Obama himself. Secretary Clinton made something of a demarche against the president in her now famous interview with Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic. But in her new book “Hard Choices,” the ex-state-secretary refers to Israel as an “occupying force.” Will Mr. Cuomo prove to be the Democrat who is going to get out front on this issue?